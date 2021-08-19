AUDUSD has reached a new nine-month low of 0.7174, which holds beneath the significant 200-week simple moving average (SMA). The negative structure in the price is confirmed by the technical indicators. The MACD oscillator decreased beneath its trigger line in the negative region, while the RSI is moving slightly lower near the oversold area.
If the price dips further, this could take the market towards the next strong support at 0.6990, registered in November 2020 ahead of the 0.6775 barrier, taken from the bottom in June 2020.
On the flip side, a bullish correction could drive the market towards the 0.7288 resistance ahead of the 20-day SMA at 0.7350. Above these hurdles the bulls could retest the 40-day SMA at 0.7407 and the 0.7424 resistance. The 0.7500 psychological level could halt upside movements before taking the pair until the 200-day SMA at 0.7610.
All in all, AUDUSD has been in a strong falling mode since May 10 and only a significant daily close beyond the 200-day SMA may switch this view to positive.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured near 9-month lows after Fed minutes
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.17, trading at the lowest since November 2020. The dollar is gaining ground after the Fed\s meeting minutes signaled tapering of its bond-buying scheme is on the agenda. Worries about covid are also weighing on sentiment.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.37 on dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.37, hitting a four-week low. after the Fed's minutes pointed to tapering. Worries that the BOE may have to delay tightening due to low inflation and rising covid cases are weighing on sterling.
Gold struggles to recover on growth concerns, firmer USD
Gold fades bounce off intraday low while trading around $1,778, as European traders brace for Thursday’s bell. The yellow metal prints the biggest daily losses since the August 09 slump as the market sentiment sours amid coronavirus fears.
BTC retraces temporarily, taking major altcoins with it
Bitcoin price has slid deep into the newly formed demand zone where it is searching out stable ground for a trend reversal. This move has pushed many but not all altcoins into a momentary downtrend. Investors can expect this descent to transform into an upswing soon.
Fed July Minutes: Tapering is a rate hike
Minutes of July 27-28 FOMC advance taper discussion. Credit market response shows caution, yields stable. Equities fall hard on rate fears, dollar gains on safety. July Retail Sales and Aug Consumer Sentiment may delay implementation.