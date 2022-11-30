Market is slow ahead of Powell speech today, when we will get more decisions about their policy rates. For now, the risk-on is still on the table after China announced that they will allow close contacts of Covid cases to quarantine at home. They also said that they will strengthen vaccinations which sounds positive. AUD CPI data came lower y/y, at 6.9% from 7.6% expected. Inflation is coming down, which means that RBA can be less hawkish but AUDUSD pair was still able to hold the support within a triangle. We see a-b-c-d-e subwaves in wave 4 so be aware of a break higher into wave 5. Rise above 0.68 can call 0.69. A drop below 0.6640 can cause a deeper pullback to 0.6550.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0300, eyes on Powell
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped toward 1.0300 amid month-end flows. The US Dollar Index gathers strength following the mixed macroeconomic data releases while investors await FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.1900 as US Dollar recovers
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and declined toward 1.1900 after having climbed above 1.2000 earlier in the day. Wall Street's main indexes are trading mixed after the opening bell and the US Dollar benefits from the cautious mood ahead of Powell's speech.
Gold holding ground around $1,750 as Powell looms
XAU/USD holds on to modest intraday gains after hitting a fresh weekly high. Investors await US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's words to move more aggressively. Mixed US data showed better-than-anticipated growth but tepid employment performance.
ECB director calls for Bitcoin ban, says BTC is not suitable for payments or investments
European Central Bank's head stated Bitcoin should not be legalized. The bank’s director general Ulrich Bindseil states that regulation of cryptocurrencies is not equivalent to legalization.
S&P 500 (SPX) waits for Powell as ADP helps doves and GDP helps hawks
Equities snoozed across the finish line on Tuesday with little catalyst. The Dow closed completely flat almost to the tick. The NASDAQ was lower by 0.7%, and the S&P 500 was also barely changed.