AUDJPY is trading nicely down after seven swing corrective rally to 93.00, where wave Y was equal to wave W. So far we can see a strong turn down which looks like an impulse that also took out the lower side of a corrective channel so more weakness can be seen here after the current intraday bounce. Nice resistance is at 90.00, where broken trendline can become a resistance.
