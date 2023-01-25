Watch the full video for the key trading levels for majors & crosess.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends post-Aussie CPI rally to test 0.7100
AUD/USD is extending the latest gains to challenge the 0.7100 hurdle amid a broadly subdued US Dollar so far this Wednesday. The Australian Consumer Price Index beat expectations and remain the main catalyst behind the Aussie's upsurge.
EUR/USD extends bounce off 50-SMA inside bullish channel
The Euro prints mild gains around the 1.0900 threshold as traders await fresh clues to extend the five-day uptrend during Wednesday’s sluggish Asian session.
Gold looks to surpass $1,940 amid weaker yields, US GDP eyed
Gold price is aiming to overstep the immediate resistance of $1,940.00 in the Tokyo session. The precious metal is gaining strength amid rising demand for the US government bonds that have weakened yields further. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped to near 3.45%.
XRP bears are back, and they mean business
XRP price validated last week's bullish trade by breaching $0.420. Now the same target area is acting as resistance, setting up a downswing toward the origin points of the previous rally.
Microsoft Stock Earnings jumps over 4% afterhours despite missing revenue projections by half a billion
MSFT was able to evade the bears late Tuesday when results from its cloud business impressed enough for the market to overlook its half-billion-dollar revenue miss. For the fiscal second quarter, it reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.32, in line with Wall Street estimates, but revenue of $52.7 billion missed the consensus forecast by $450 million.