AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar fell sharply through trade on Wednesday as demand for risk evaporated and investors chased haven assets namely the USD. Having drifted steadily downward through the domestic session the AUD crashed through 0.78 and 0.7750 to mark intraday lows at 0.7720 after US CPI data wrote in well beyond even optimistic expectations. Headline CPI rose 0.8% m/m while core CPI jumped 0.9% pushing annual price increases up 4.2% and 3% respectively. The sharp jump follows an upside surprise in March and suggests rising input costs are now flowing through to the real economy.
While we still anticipate inflation shocks will act as a drag on the USD in the long term, shifting interest rate expectations and fluctuations in the risk narrative leaves the door open for a near term USD upswing. We anticipate the Fed will continue to signal its commitment to looking through transitory inflationary pressures, however, should prices continue to rise prompting a monetary policy amendment the outlook for the AUD begins to turn bearish. We continue to watch inflation markers as the key driver of currency market direction.
Key Movers
The US dollar advanced against all majors excluding the CAD overnight as a dip in risk demand, an uptick in US treasury yields and over-performance in domestic inflation data all lent support to the world’s base currency. CPI data showed consumer prices jumped sharply in April as rising input costs across both labour and raw materials flowed through to the real economy. Near-term inflation concerns have shrouded currency markets in recent days and the latest print forced the 10-year break event point above 2.5% to its highest level in 8 years. With investors scrambling to adjust interest rate expectations, short term demand for risk assets will likely come under pressure. At this point, we maintain our negative outlook for the USD as higher inflation coupled with rising fiscal debt and a burgeoning trade deficit should remain dollar negative. That said, sustained inflation pressure will continue to shape direction across currency markets through the weeks and months ahead.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7680 - 0.7830 ▼
AUD/EUR: 0.6370 - 0.6450 ▼
GBP/AUD: 1.8020 - 1.8420 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0750 - 1.0830 ▲
AUD/CAD: 0.9330 - 0.9480 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears hit target, eyes on upside
EUR/USD bears looking for a deeper impulse to test bullish commitments at weekly support. Bulls taking charge and eye the daily resistance for weekly upside continuation probability. In this case, the 61.8% Fibonacci is the key target.
GBP/USD poised for further downside towards 1.4000
GBP/USD stays depressed around Monday’s low, defends 1.4050 of late. Pullback from a five-week-old ascending channel, bearish MACD favor sellers. Bulls remain hopeful until witnessing a downside break of 1.3880.
EUR/USD: Bears hit target, eyes on upside
EUR/USD bears looking for a deeper impulse to test bullish commitments at weekly support. Bulls taking charge and eye the daily resistance for weekly upside continuation probability. In this case, the 61.8% Fibonacci is the key target.
SHIB price plunges after Vitalik Buterin dumps dog-themed tokens
Vitalik Buterin received Shiba Inu tokens at his public wallet address as part of a burn mechanism. Shiba Inu price dropped by over 40% in the past 24 hours as the Ethereum co-founder cleaned out his crypto wallet.
Inflation and the dollar: Is the connection as direct as it seems?
US inflation soared in April and so did market volatility. Treasury rates rose, the dollar followed and equities dropped for a second day. The Fed insists prices increases are temporary but behind the pandemic base effect commodity prices are sharply higher and wages are rising.