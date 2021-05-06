At the moment, AUD / USD maintains positive momentum and is inclined to resume gains, trading in the zone above the strong short-term support level of 0.7741. AUD / USD also remains above important support levels 0.7710, 0.7718.
A breakdown of the local resistance level 0.7815 (April highs and the upper border of the descending channel on the daily chart) will be a signal for the resumption of long positions with a distant target at 0.8160 (the upper border of the ascending channel on the weekly chart).
Support levels: 0.7741, 0.7718, 0.7710, 0.7600, 0.7570, 0.7510, 0.7480, 0.7300.
Resistance levels: 0.7815, 0.7850, 0.7980, 0.8000, 0.8160.
Trading recommendations
Sell Stop 0.7690. Stop-Loss 0.7770. Take-Profit 0.7600, 0.7570, 0.7510, 0.7480, 0.7300.
Buy Stop 0.7770. Stop-Loss 0.7690. Take-Profit 0.7815, 0.7850, 0.7980, 0.8000, 0.8160.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.2050 area as dollar resumes decline
EUR/USD is trading around 1.2040 as the pound's strength further weighs on the greenback. ECB President Lagarde’s speech, US Jobless Claims are awaited.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 after a choppy reaction to the BOE
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 after an 80-pip move around the BOE's "Super Thursday." The bank announced a slowdown in buying bonds but no change to the overall scope. US jobless claims and elections in Scotland are awaited.
XAU/USD bulls await a sustained strength beyond $1,800 mark
A combination of factors assisted gold to regain positive traction on Wednesday. Wednesday’s softer US macro data weighed on the USD and remained supportive. Move beyond $1,800 is needed to confirm bullish bias ahead of Friday’s NFP report.
Ripple bulls charge ahead, $2 incoming
XRP price shows a solid bullish bias that has led to a 25% spike over the last 24 hours. Ripple retraces 7% as bulls take a breather after facing rejection at $1.76. A 20% upswing will push the remittance token to new yearly highs at $2.
With a million new jobs looming, why can’t the dollar rally?
The U.S. dollar kicked off the first trading day of May with broad-based losses. On Friday, U.S. non-farm payrolls are due for release and with the labor department expected to report a million new jobs, some investors are wondering why the U.S. dollar is unable to rally.