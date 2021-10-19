Overview:
Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, a review of the USD Index, and a complete Top Down Analysis of the AUDUSD.
AUDUSD Monthly:
Monthly support at 0.6991, resistance at 0.7414.
Monthly chart is in a downtrend. Price is currently rallying within the range of last month’s candle.
AUDUSD Weekly:
Weekly support at 0.7170, resistance at 0.7426 and 0.7478.
Weekly chart is in an uptrend showing a higher top and higher bottom. Price will need to take out the 0.7426 and 0.7478 weekly resistance levels to continue the uptrend.
AUDUSD Daily:
Daily support at 0.7316 and 0.7304, resistance at 0.7444.
Price has rallied back up to the 0.7426 weekly resistance level. Price failing at the 0.7426 weekly resistance level could be the signal that the daily chart uptrend has finished.
Price failing at the 0.7400 level would present an ideal opportunity to sell for the next decline in line with the higher time frame monthly downtrend.
Short term target 0.7170 weekly support, and long term target 0.6991 monthly support.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD adds a few pips, trades in the 1.1650 region
The shared currency posted a tepid advance vs its American rival, as EU September inflation reaffirmed the ECB’s wait-and-see stance. Central banks’ divergences favor the greenback.
GBP/USD pares daily losses, returns to 1.3800 area
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3742 in the European session after the soft inflation data caused the British pound to come under bearish pressure. With Wall Street's main indexes extending the rally on Wednesday, the greenback lost its strength and allowed GBP/USD to erase its losses.
Gold bulls add pressure, break above 1,800 on the cards
Gold keeps trading within familiar levels, currently at around $1,783.80 a troy ounce, up on a daily basis. A better market mood plays against the greenback. Wall Street trades at record highs following solid earnings reports from big names, which partially offsets growth-related concerns.
Three critical reasons why Dogecoin price will easily quadruple
DOGE might seem in a lull, as Shiba Inu and other meme coins are hogging the spotlight – nor has the dog-themed cryptocurrency's own lacklustre performance helped its cause, but things are set to change.
Earnings eyed for next boost
It's been a day of small moves in equity markets, with Europe ending the day broadly flat and the US marginally higher late in the morning. Focus has very much shifted to earnings season as investors ponder an impending central bank tightening cycle.