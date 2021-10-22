AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD beat 7400/20 for a medium term buy signal targeting 7495/99 & 7530/35 then within just 9 pips of our profit-taking target of 7555/65. Then yesterday we collapsed from the resistance, leaving a bearish engulfing candle for a sell signal.
HOWEVER!! Longs at good support at 7475/55 worked perfectly with a low for the day here.
NZDUSD longs did very well as we hit my targets of 7015/20, 7075/80, 7135/40, the September high at 7165/70 & next target of 7210 (missed by just 2 pips). HOWEVER!! Yesterday we wrote: could well have seen a high for the very strong rally now.
What a call! Even though there was no sell signal the pair crashed, leaving a bearish engulfing candle for a sell signal. AND LONGS AT FIRST SUPPORT AT 7140/30 ARE WORKING!!
AUDJPY beat 8570/80 with shorts stopped above 8600. We wrote: However unfortunately it does look like we have seen a high for the rally at yesterday’s high of 8624…likely to see profit-taking now in severely overbought conditions.
Another perfect call!!! The pair headed significantly lower leaving a bearish engulfing candle for a sell signal.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD held a fraction below the 7555/65 target for profit taking on longs & triggered sell signal yesterday with the bearish engulfing candle. Longs at good support at 7475/55 targets 7490/7500. Gains are likely to be limited now. However a break above 7510 allows a recovery to 7530/35. Strong resistance at 7555/65 should be a big challenge. It is unlikely we will reach this far but if we do, try shorts with stops above 7580. A weekly close above here is a buy signal targeting very strong resistance at 7630/50.
Longs at 7475/55 are working. Stops below 7440. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 7410/7390, perhaps as far as 7360/50.
NZDUSD headed lower exactly as predicted to first support at 7140/30 & THIS WAS THE LOW FOR THE DAY!! Longs are working as we target 7180/90 for profit taking. Gains are likely to be limited now. If we retest 7200/7220, try shorts with stops above 7240. BUT be ready to sell again at very strong resistance at 7255/75. Stop above 7300.
Longs at first support at 7140/30 must stops below 7110. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 7090/80, perhaps as far as 7040/30.
AUDJPY hit profit taking exactly as predicted & IN FACT MADE A LOW FOR THE DAY EXACTLY AT SUPPORT AT 8510/8490. Longs need stops below 8475. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 8440/20. A break below 8410 is the next sell signal targeting 8370 & 8340.
Our longs at 8510/8490 target 8540/50. Gains are likely to be limited but we could reach as far as 8580 for profit taking. I would sell at 8620/40 with stops above 8670. A weekly close above here however is a buy signal for next week.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains bid and approaches 1.1650 after US data
The persevering selling pressure in the greenback helps EUR/USD advancing to the area of daily highs near 1.1650 on Friday. The data from the US showed on Friday that the economic activity in the private sector continued to expand at a robust pace in early October.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
Crypto bulls unfazed by flash crash
BTC closed more than 5% lower on the Thursday session, but buyers have stepped in to hold the Tenkan-Sen as support. ETH action shows that the recent rejection has caused some indecision. XRP does not have far to move to initiate a massive bullish breakout.
Apple talks over battery supplies for EV stall-Reuters
Apple (AAPL) is on a steady move higher ahead of results next week. We have had solid earnings from big names already such as Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX), but Apple is the biggest one of all and will be the highlight of the earnings season for many.