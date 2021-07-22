AUD - Australian Dollar
Risk sentiment improved overnight, and unlike previous sessions which only saw equity markets rise, commodity prices and risk currencies were also buoyed. The strong start to the US earnings session overnight is seen as the catalyst for the improvement in risk sentiment, with the majority of companies beating market expectations so far.
With yesterday’s softer than expected retail sales numbers, AUD/USD initially touched an eight-month low of 0.7290 before improving to trade around 0.7360. Similarly, the NZD touched 0.6894 before recovering to 0.6977 forcing the AUD/NZD cross lower from 1.0580 to 1.0545.
The economic calendar remains light today with the only major event being the ECB meeting tonight. We are not anticipating any changes to policy setting but a robust discussion on inflation targeting is to be expected. AUD/USD traders will be looking to see if the current reversal in risk can carry the pair to 0.7400 today. On the downside, support can still be seen at 0.7300 and 0.7290.
Key Movers
Given the reversal in risk overnight, it was unsurprising to see safe-haven currencies sell-off and commodity-linked currencies benefit. With oil prices rising about 4% overnight, the Canadian dollar, which is highly correlated with oil prices due to the Canadian economy’s reliance on oil exports, was able to rise 1.2% against the USD. USD/CAD fell from 1.2700 to 1.2526 throughout trade.
Safe-haven currencies felt the brunt of the selloff as the USD index was down 0.2%, USD/JPY rose above 110 again and the EUR shook off four-month lows of 1.1750.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7290 - 0.7400 ▲
AUD/EUR: 0.6190 - 0.6260 ▲
GBP/AUD: 1.8560– 1.8690 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0500 - 1.0600 ▼
AUD/CAD: 0.9150 - 0.9280 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Impending death cross teases bears around 1.1800 on ECB day
EUR/USD edges higher after bouncing off three-month low. Bearish pattern is underway near the key support line, Momentum line also favors sellers. Corrective pullback needs fresh monthly high to reject bearish hopes.
GBP/USD defends 1.3700 despite coronavirus, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD takes rounds to 1.3710-20 amid a quiet Asian session on Thursday. The pair reversed from February lows, marking the biggest daily gains in two weeks, on the US dollar pullback the previous day. However, the bulls seemed to have lost upside momentum of late amid a lack of major catalysts and cautious sentiment ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting.
EUR/USD: Impending death cross teases bears around 1.1800 on ECB day
EUR/USD edges higher after bouncing off three-month low. Bearish pattern is underway near the key support line, Momentum line also favors sellers. Corrective pullback needs fresh monthly high to reject bearish hopes.
Dogecoin price ends aimless descent as bulls announce 27% upswing
Dogecoin price is currently undergoing a pullback after rallying extensively. This up move comes after months of a slow and non-volatile downtrend, painting a bullish picture. Therefore, the newly developed optimism will likely continue, pushing DOGE to conquer swing highs.
Recovery continues, oil soars, gold consolidates, Bitcoin above $30K
We're seeing decent gains in stock markets again on Wednesday, with the strong sell-off at the start of the week not quite the deterrent some feared. To put things into perspective, we're basically back at Friday's close but importantly ...