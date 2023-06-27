-
Australian inflation expected to slow in May.
-
The inflation report will have a significant impact on RBA decision in July.
The Australian dollar is in positive territory on Tuesday. AUD/USD rose as high as 50 pips earlier but has pared these gains and is trading at 0.6685, up 0.16%.
The Australian dollar is showing some life after last week’s awful performance, in which it declined by 2.87%.
Markets eye Australian CPI
On Wednesday, Australia releases the monthly inflation report for May. Inflation is expected to ease to 6.1% y/y, down from 6.8% in April. If the consensus is accurate, this would mark the lowest inflation level since March. The Reserve Bank will be keeping close tabs on the inflation release, especially core CPI, which is a more accurate gauge of inflation trends. The core rate fell from 6.9% to 6.5% in April, but that is incompatible with a 2% inflation target, and the RBA will need to see core inflation fall much more quickly before it can think about winding up the current rate-tightening cycle.
The markets have priced in a rate pause from the Reserve Bank of Australia at 77%, and a significant drop in inflation on Wednesday should cement a pause at the July meeting. The RBA surprised the markets earlier this month when it raised rates by 25 basis points, bringing the cash rate to 4.35%. The minutes of the meeting indicated that the decision to hike was close, and a key factor in the decision was concern over persistently high inflation.
The central bank is well aware of the pain inflicted on households and businesses due to rising rates, and a pause in rate hikes would provide some relief, as well as allow the RBA to monitor the effects of its rate policy. At the same time, the central bank has made it absolutely clear that its number one goal is curbing high inflation, which means Wednesday’s inflation release could have a significant effect on the direction of the Australian dollar.
AUD/USD technical
-
AUD/USD put pressure on resistance at 0.6729 in the Asian session. Above, there is resistance at 0.6823,
-
0.6598 and 0.6518 are providing support.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0950 on hawkish ECB commentary
EUR/USD is extending the rebound toward 1.0950 following ECB President Christine Lagarde's hawkish rhetoric at the ECB Forum. The US Dollar struggles to find demand in the risk-positive market environment, helping the pair continue to stretch higher ahead of US data.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2700 following earlier rebound
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising above 1.2750 in the European morning and erased a large portion of its daily recovery gains. With the US Dollar staying on the back foot ahead of macroeconomic data releases, however, the pair's losses remain limited.
Gold falls to $1,920 area as US yields rebound
Gold price reversed its direction and declined toward $1,920 following a test of $1,930 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is back above 3.7% ahead of US data, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
BTC flatlines while altcoin bulls rethink their strategy
Bitcoin price continues to resist falling under bears control as it hovers around the $30,000 psychological level. While the initial run-up in BTC benefitted altcoins like ETH and XRP, the current state of struggle for BTC has caused many altcoins to remain flat.
Inflation remains the market’s priority
Events in Russia have had little discernible impact on the FX market so far. Instead, the hot topic of high inflation and what policymakers are prepared to do about it remains the market's priority. This will be at the top of the agenda at this week's ECB's annual symposium in Sintra.