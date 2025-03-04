- AUD/USD gave away initial gains and slipped back below 0.6200.
- The US Dollar remained on the defensive amid further weakness in yields.
- Australian Q4 GDP figures will take centre stage on the domestic docket.
Further weakness and concerns over the US economy kept hurting the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday. Against that backdrop, the US Dollar Index (DXY) broke below the 106.00 support for the first time since early December, while there was no respite for the downtrend in US yields across the curve.
The Australian Dollar (AUD), in the meantime, could not sustain the early advance to the 0.6240-0.6250 band, eventually succumbing to fresh selling pressure on the back of a mild bounce in the Greenback and steady fears surrounding US tariffs.
Trade tensions continue to steer the market
Ongoing trade disputes remain front and centre in the global markets. Risk-sensitive currencies like the Australian Dollar often feel the heat whenever tariff threats escalate. On this, 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports took effect on Tuesday along with 20% duties on Chinese goods, exacerbating further the trade war narrative.
Since China is Australia’s largest export partner, any slowdown in Chinese demand could hit Australia’s commodity exports—and the AUD—particularly hard.
Over the weekend, Chinese business activity data was upbeat, but investors remain sceptical about a significant pickup in the country’s economy.
Central banks and inflation on the radar
Although the US Dollar has been swinging back and forth, there’s a sense that intensifying trade tensions could fan inflation and keep the Federal Reserve (Fed) leaning toward tighter monetary policy.
In Australia, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.10% in February, but made it clear this wasn’t the start of a major rate-cutting cycle. Officials see underlying inflation hovering around 2.7%.
Governor Michele Bullock has noted that more rate cuts might be possible if inflation continues to dip, but stressed that any decision will depend on upcoming data. Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser cautioned that market expectations—currently pricing in fewer than 50 basis points of cuts over the next year—may be too optimistic.
In terms of price growth, the latest RBA Monthly CPI Indicator (Weighted Mean CPI) came in at 2.5% in January, slightly below what analysts were anticipating.
Still around the RBA, the February Minutes revealed that policymakers debated either holding rates steady or cutting them by 25 basis points to 4.10%. They ultimately chose to lower the rate but stressed that this move did not guarantee further cuts. Officials also highlighted that Australia’s interest rates had not risen as high as in other economies and that the domestic labour market was stronger compared to those countries when they first began easing.
Commodities failed to lend support to AUD
Australia’s economy relies heavily on commodity exports, making it vulnerable to any slowdown in Chinese demand. That said, copper and iron ore prices resumed their downtrend on Tuesday, contributing to the sour mood accompanying the Australian Dollar.
AUD/USD technical outlook
From a technical standpoint, AUD/USD is currently eyeing its first hurdle at the 2025 peak of 0.6408 (recorded on February 21). A break above that could pave the way to the November 25 high at 0.6549, which also aligns closely with the key 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
On the downside, initial support sits at the weekly low of 0.6186 (March 4). A move below this level could target the 2025 bottom at 0.6087, followed by the psychological 0.6000 level.
Momentum indicators are hinting at further weakness. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has receded to nearly 38, and the Average Directional Index (ADX) regained pace above 16, suggesting some (albeit modest) improvement in the underlying trend.
AUD/USD daily chart
Looking Ahead
Australia’s economic calendar is busy. Upcoming data releases include the S&P Global Services PMI and the Ai Group Industry Index. On March 5, we’ll get a look at Q4 GDP Growth Rate, and March 6 brings the Balance of Trade data alongside preliminary Building Permits and Private House Approvals.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD now retargets yearly peaks above 0.6400
AUD/USD advanced for the third day in a row, regaining the 0.6300 hurdle and beyond on the back of the steep decline in the US Dollar, while solid prints from the Australian docket also added to the momentum.
EUR/USD soars ahead of ECB rate call
EUR/USD surged on Wednesday, climbing 1.75% and knocking on the 1.0800 handle as risk sentiment rises following yet another pivot from US President Donald Trump on his own tariff strategy.
Gold trades around $2,930 amid escalating trade war
Gold leaves behind initial losses and advances modestly on Wednesday, regaining the $2,920 zone per troy ounce after the US ISM Services PMI signalled a pick-up in services inflation and employment in February.
Arbitrum price could double with ease as AI partnership with Skynet sparks $23M inflows
Arbitrum price rose 10% on Wednesday, as Bitcoin led the market recovery on news that President Trump could roll back tariffs imposed on Canada and Mexico this week.
Why AAVE is rallying even as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP lag
Aave (AAVE), the native token of the Aave lending protocol, is rallying on Wednesday as the crypto market recovers from Monday’s bloodbath. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP note small gains on the day as traders maintain a risk-averse stance in crypto, grappling with volatility concerns this week ahead of the White House Crypto Summit on Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.