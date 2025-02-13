- AUD/USD retested once again the key 0.6300 hurdle.
- The US Dollar faced renewed downside pressure despite tariff threats.
- Markets expect the RBA to reduce its interest rate at its next meeting.
On Thursday, the US Dollar (USD) faces an accelerated downward bias that sent the US Dollar Index (DXY) to the area of weekly lows in the mid-107.00s, despite another firm print of United States (US) inflation in January, this time coming from Producer Prices.
In the meantime, the Australian Dollar (AUD) managed to capitalize well on the Greenback’s pullback, leaving behind Wednesday’s retracement and retesting the 0.6399 region, the upper end of the monthly range.
Trade turbulence and tariff tensions
Recent trade disputes have seen the Australian Dollar track along with other risk-linked currencies, largely because the US Dollar had been losing steam and markets remained unsure about the latest tariff drama from Washington.
- Tariff updates: President Trump delayed a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican goods by one month, which initially lifted market sentiment. However, fresh tariff threats soon knocked confidence down again.
- China in the crosshairs: The US also hit Chinese imports with a 10% tariff, sparking fears that Beijing might retaliate. Since China is Australia’s biggest export destination, any countermeasures could dent demand for Australian commodities. Beijing has hinted it could challenge these tariffs at the World Trade Organization (WTO), adding to the uncertainty for resource-based economies like Australia.
Inflation, the Fed and the road ahead
Although the US Dollar has recouped some recent losses, the possibility of a deepening trade war still hangs over the market. If trade tensions heat up further, US inflation might rise, which could prompt the Federal Reserve (Fed) to maintain its restrictive stance for a longer period.
In Australia, eyes are on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Latest figures suggest inflation is cooling:
- Fourth-quarter Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.5% year-over-year, down from 2.8%
- The trimmed mean CPI—a key RBA gauge—slipped to a three-year low of 3.2%
As investors continue dialling back their bets on US rate cuts this year, market participants are almost certain the RBA will kick off its easing cycle next week.
With a 90% probability priced in, the RBA is widely expected to trim its cash rate from 4.35% to 4.10% on February 18. However, expectations for deeper cuts remain muted, with markets only forecasting 75 basis points of easing for 2025.
The big question: What happens next? If the RBA does pull the trigger on a cut, investors anticipate minimal forward guidance, leaving markets to speculate on whether this is the start of a slow, measured cycle—or just a one-off move to cushion a cooling economy.
Commodities do not offer support
Australia’s export outlook can be murky when Chinese demand is at risk. Iron ore and copper—two pillars of Australia’s economy—could face pressure if trade frictions persist. Thursday’s pullback on both these commodities also contributed to the offered stance in spot.
Technical snapshot
On the downside, the 0.6087 zone stands as critical support for AUD/USD—it’s the lowest level the pair has hit so far this year. A break below could open the door to the key 0.6000 region.
On the flip side, the first hurdle is the yearly peak at 0.6330, followed by the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6451, and then 0.6549 (the weekly high from November 25).
Additionally, some indicators offer mixed signals: The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains near 55, hinting at weakening bullish momentum, while the Average Directional Index (ADX), around 18, suggests a lack of a strong trend.
AUD/USD daily chart
What’s next?
Looking ahead, traders will keep an eye on the Melbourne Institute’s Consumer Inflation Expectations set for release on February 14. Any surprises there could stir further moves in the Aussie Dollar, especially as the next RBA decision approaches.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits two-week tops near 1.0500 on poor US Retail Sales
The selling pressure continues to hurt the US Dollar and now encourages EUR/USD to advance to new two-week peaks in levels just shy of the 1.0500 barrier in the wake of disappointing results from US Retail Sales.
GBP/USD surpasses 1.2600 on weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD extends its march north and reclaims the 1.2600 hurdle for the first time since December on the back of the increasing downward bias in the Greenback, particularly exacerbated following disheartening US results.
Gold maintains the bid tone near $2,940
The continuation of the offered stance in the Greenback coupled with declining US yields across the board underpin the extra rebound in Gold prices, which trade at shouting distance from their record highs.
Weekly wrap: XRP, Solana and Dogecoin lead altcoin gains on Friday
XRP, Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 5.91%, 2.88% and 3.36% respectively on Friday. While Bitcoin (BTC) hovers around the $97,000 level, the three altcoins pave the way for recovery and rally in altcoins ranking within the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization on CoinGecko.
Tariffs likely to impart a modest stagflationary hit to the economy this year
The economic policies of the Trump administration are starting to take shape. President Trump has already announced the imposition of tariffs on some of America's trading partners, and we assume there will be more levies, which will be matched by foreign retaliation, in the coming quarters.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.