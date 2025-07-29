AUD/USD remained on the back foot and broke below the 0.6500 support.

The US Dollar generated further traction ahead of the Fed meeting.

Australian inflation readings grab all the attention on the domestic docket.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) extended Monday’s pessimism, much like its other risk‑sensitive peers, dragging AUD/USD below the 0.6500 support and reaching multi-day troughs amid the persistent rebound in the US Dollar (USD).

Economic data send mixed messages

As market participants prepared for the upcoming key inflation data in Australia, the preliminary PMIs for July provided a refreshing change: S&P Global's manufacturing and services gauges climbed to 51.6 and 53.8, respectively, signalling expanding activity on both fronts. Yet the labour market painted a more sombre picture. June saw a scant 2K jobs added, unemployment tick up to 4.3%, and participation inch higher to 67.1%. Additionally, inflation expectations decreased to 4.7% from 5.0% in the previous month, which is considered a modest win for the RBA.

RBA stands pat… for now

In early July, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) surprised markets by holding its cash rate at 3.85%. Although not unanimous, Governor Michele Bullock framed the decision as one about “timing rather than direction,” hinting that rate cuts remain on the table should inflation cooperate.

The subsequent Minutes stoked that view, with board members growing confident that underlying price pressures are cooling. Money markets currently anticipate an easing of roughly 75 basis points over the next year, making an August cut unlikely but not impossible.

China’s uneven rebound keeps the AUD in limbo

Australia’s largest export market is rebounding unevenly.

That said, Q2 GDP jumped 5.2% YoY, and industrial output hums around 7%, but consumer spending remains subdued, with retail sales stuck below 5% as households park extra cash. The People’s Bank of China (PboC) has opted for stability—keeping both the one‑ and five‑year Loan Prime Rates (LPR) at 3.00% and 3.50%, respectively—rather than fresh stimulus.

Diverging policy paths widen the yield gap

While both the Fed and RBA are in “wait‑and‑see” mode, their outlooks are drifting apart. Sticky US inflation and looming tariff risks keep traders wary that the Fed may need to maintain its cautious narrative for longer—any uptick in US price pressures, or a renewed shift from the RBA, could swiftly widen the yield gap and weigh on the Aussie.

Speculators turn even more cautious

Speculators have ramped up their net short bets on the AUD to about 81.2K contracts—their most bearish stance since April 2024—while total open interest has climbed to a multi‑week high of roughly 161.4K contracts.

Chartwatch: key levels in focus

On the upside, immediate resistance sits at the 2025 peak at 0.6625 (July 24), followed by the November 2024 high of 0.6687 (November 7) and the 0.7000 psychological ceiling.

To the downside, eyes are on the July base at 0.6454 (July 17), ahead of the 200‑day SMA at 0.6394.

Momentum indicators are split: the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dipped below 47 into bearish territory, but the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 14 suggests the trend lacks juice.

What’s next?

Absent a shock from Beijing or an unexpected development on the trade front, the Aussie looks range-bound. With the RBA in no hurry and China’s rebound uneven, traders will be scouring for the next macro catalyst—whether it’s a U-turn in the Fed, a geopolitical twist, or a change of heart from the RBA—to break the stalemate.