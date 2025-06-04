- AUD/USD reversed Tuesday’s downtick and retested the key 0.6500 zone.
- The US Dollar weakened on the back of poor data releases and trade jitters.
- Australian GDP figures came in on the soft side in the first quarter.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) regained the smile on Wednesday amid a weaker US Dollar (USD). In fact, AUD/USD picked up pace, left behind the previous decline and managed to revisit the resistance zone around 0.6500.
Central banks back in the spotlight
The FX galaxy continues to hang on central bank signals for clues on rate directions.
Against that, the Federal Reserve (Fed) held steady at its May meeting, with Chair Jerome Powell reiterating a cautious, data-driven approach. Softer inflation readings for April along with discouraging data from domestic fundamentals as of late, have nudged market expectations towards a rate cut by September.
Down Under, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) took a dovish turn at its May event, lowering its OCR by 25 basis points to 3.85%, broadly in line with investors’ expectations.
The bank suggested a slow and gradual easing path, with the cash rate seen falling to 3.2% at some point in 2027, inflation predicted to decline to 2.6%, and its 2025 growth forecast to ease to 2.1%.
Still around the RBA, the latest Minutes emphasised the need to preserve policy predictability amid heightened uncertainty. On that note, central bank argued that a larger rate cut could be on the table if household consumption weakens further or wage growth falters alongside a softening labour market. Additionally, policymakers warned of potential need for more aggressive moves if global policy shocks spill over unexpectedly.
Markets are now pricing in nearly 80% odds of another 25 basis points cut as soon as in July, and close to 100 basis points of easing in 2026.
China clouds the horizon
China, Australia’s largest trading partner, continues to send mixed economic signals. In fact, while Q1 industrial output surprised to the upside, weak retail sales and subdued investment underscore lingering vulnerabilities.
Furthermore, the People’s Bank of China (PboC) trimmed its 1-Year and 5-Year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) to 3.00% and 3.50%, respectively.
Adding to the scenario, May’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI dropped to 48.3, undermining market confidence and hopes of a robust recovery.
Bearish sentiment building
Sentiment towards the Aussie remained bearish overall. According to the latest CFTC data, net shorts increased to nearly 61.2K contracts, the highest level since early April, while open interest climbed, signalling a bearish tilt across broader markets.
Key technical levels
If AUD/USD breaks above its 2025 high of 0.6537 (May 26), it could next target the November 2024 peak at 0.6687, and possibly the 2024 high of 0.6942.
On the downside, initial support sits at 0.6356 (May 12), reinforced by the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at 0.6359. Below that, the transitory 100-day SMA at 0.6328 comes into play, with the psychological 0.6000 mark and the 2025 bottom of 0.5913 (9 April) further out.
Momentum indicators remain mildly constructive. The Average Directional Index (ADX) hovers near 22, suggesting a decent strength of the trend. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has rebounded to around 58, still pointing to short-term upside potential.
AUD/USD daily chart
What’s ahead
Trade balance figures follow on 5 June, with Private House Approvals and Building Permits rounding out the week on 6 June.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.
EUR/USD: The hunt for 1.1500 and above
EUR/USD picked up renewed upside impulse and surpassed the key 1.1400 hurdle once again on Wednesday. The decent recovery in the European currency followed the strong pullback in the Greenback as market participants assessed softer-than-expected US data and trade fears. On Thursday, the ECB is broadly anticipated to lower its policy rates.
Gold gearing up for another leg north
Gold prices are now gathering traction and rise past the $3,380 mark per troy ounce on the back of further losses in the US Dollar, while a fresh bout of trade effervescence lent extra support to the precious metal.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP tests critical support as Webus files $300M XRP treasury with the SEC
Ripple’s (XRP) price has stalled after testing resistance at $2.27. The token hovers at around $2.24 at the time of writing on Wednesday, amid lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.