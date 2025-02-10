- AUD/USD managed to print decent gains and approach 0.6300.
- The US Dollar extended its bullish performance back by tariff threats.
- Chinese inflation figures surprised to the upside in January.
The US Dollar (USD) has started the week on a positive foot, extending last week’s recovery and encouraging the US Dollar Index (DXY) to advance further north of the 108.00 hurdle.
The Aussie ignores tariffs and USD buying
Surprisingly, the Australian dollar (AUD) outperformed its risk-related peers, prompting AUD/USD to post decent gains, coming in just short of the 0.6300 hurdle once again. It is worth recalling that the pair kept its recovery mode well in place after dropping below 0.6100 just a week ago, a region last seen back in April 2020.
Trade turbulence and tariff tensions
Trade dynamics have been especially unpredictable lately. While President Donald Trump’s decision to delay a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports by a month offered a brief boost for riskier assets, fresh threats of further tariffs to be announced in the short-term horizon lent extra wings to the Greenback as of late.
On another end, when the US slapped a 10% tariff on Chinese imports, concerns about potential retaliation from Beijing surged. This development is particularly worrying for Australia since China is its largest export market. With hints that Beijing might challenge these tariffs at the World Trade Organization (WTO), there's growing anxiety that demand for Australia’s resource exports could take a hit.
Inflation, Fed policy and what lies ahead
In the meantime, while the US Dollar has regained part of the ground lost during the first half of last week, the threat of a full-blown trade war still looms. Such tensions could drive up inflation in the US, pushing the Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep interest rates high for a longer period.
Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Recent data suggests that inflationary pressures in Australia are easing—a glance at the Q4 Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows a yearly increase of 2.5%, down from 2.8% in the previous quarter. More strikingly, the trimmed mean CPI, a key gauge for the RBA, has dropped to a three-year low of 3.2%. This has led many to expect a 25 basis point rate cut at the upcoming meeting on February 18, with the possibility of further easing over the next year.
Commodities lend a helping hand
On the commodities front, even though weaker Chinese demand has traditionally weighed on Australian exports like iron ore and copper, prices for these key resources have bounced back in the last few days. This recovery has provided extra support for the Aussie, helping to cushion against potential downturns and offering a ray of optimism amid broader uncertainties.
Technical snapshot
From a technical perspective, investors should remain cautious. For AUD/USD, a crucial support level is at 0.6087—the lowest we've seen this year. If the pair falls below this, it might quickly slide toward 0.6000. On the upside, resistance is present around 0.6330, with a tougher barrier at 0.6549, which was the weekly high back on November 25.
While the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has nudged above 54, hinting at some bullish momentum, the Average Directional Index (ADX) has dropped to around 18, suggesting that the current trend might be losing steam.
AUD/USD daily chart
What’s Next?
Looking ahead, there’s a busy week of data releases on the horizon:
- February 11: Westpac’s Consumer Confidence gauge and NAB’s Business Confidence index.
- February 12: Data on Home Loans and Investment Lending for Homes.
- February 14: The Melbourne Institute will release its Consumer Inflation Expectations.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Gold record rally extends beyond $2,900
Gold price continues to attract safe-haven flows amid persistent worries about Trump’s trade tariffs, refreshing record highs just above $2,900. Mounting trade war and inflationary concerns prompt investors to run for cover in the traditional store of value, Gold.
EUR/USD hovers above 1.0300 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD stays flat above 1.0300 on Monday, undermined by a stronger US Dollar amid Trump's fresh tariff threats. European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde will speak on the policy outlook before the European Parliament later in the day.
GBP/USD looks vulnerable near 1.2400 on trade war fears
GBP/USD stays on the back foot near 1.2400 in the early European session on Monday. The pair appears vulnerable as the US Dollar holds its ground following US President Trump's latest tariff threats and mounting fears of a global trade war.
Five fundamentals for the week: Powell, US inflation, retail sales and one Donald Trump Premium
The US President Donald Trump cannot extract himself from the news – and that is only one source of volatility. After digesting Nonfarm Payrolls, fresh US inflation figures and long hours with Fed Chair Jerome Powell will keep investors on edge.
These catalysts could fuel rally in XRP price amidst recent developments
Ripple partnered with Unicâmbio, a Portuguese currency exchange provider, according to an announcement made on Monday. Other key market movers influencing XRP price this week include the progress of XRP Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) filings and bullish on-chain metrics.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.