- AUD/USD added to Tuesday’s uptick and surpassed the 0.6300 barrier.
- The US Dollar remained on the defensive ahead of Trump’s tariffs.
- Trump is expected to announce reciprocal tariffs later in the day.
The Australian Dollar (AUD) added to its Tuesday’s comeback, motivating AUD/USD to trespass the key 0.6300 barrier to flirt with weekly tops and challenge the interim 100-day SMA at the same time.
On the other side, the US Dollar (USD) remained on the back foot, sending the US Dollar Index (DXY) to the area of three-day troughs in the 103.75-103.70 band amid mixed yields and increasing anxiety prior to Trump’s announcements.
Tariff tensions loom large
Despite occasional sparks of optimism, concerns over additional US tariffs remain a major stumbling block for global markets. The White House is poised to unveil reciprocal tariffs later on Wednesday, which could set off a fresh round of retaliatory measures by key trading partners and rattle investor sentiment.
The Aussie Dollar, heavily tied to worldwide risk appetite and Chinese commodity demand, is particularly vulnerable to any slowdown in China’s economy. On the bright side, China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly improved to 51.2 in March, giving the Aussie a short-term boost that helped fuel its modest rebound.
The Fed’s delicate balancing act
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve (Fed) faces a tricky task: ongoing trade tensions could spark higher inflation, potentially justifying extended rate hikes. Yet early signs of a cooling US economy argue for restraint, even with employment figures still solid.
At its March 19 meeting, the Fed kept its benchmark rate steady at 4.25–4.50% and reiterated a patient “wait-and-see” stance. Chair Jerome Powell highlighted the need for caution, underscoring forecasts that point to slower growth and marginally higher inflation—some of which could be magnified by looming tariffs.
RBA holds steady, but stays wary
In Australia, the Reserve Bank (RBA) left its Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 4.10% on Tuesday, as markets had widely anticipated. Notably, the RBA dropped its previous statement that it “remains cautious on prospects for further policy easing.” Instead, officials flagged ongoing risks on both sides of the economic equation, signalling that the path forward is far from clear.
During the post-meeting press conference, RBA Governor Michele Bullock acknowledged a lack of “100% confidence” in inflation’s trajectory toward the 2–3% target range. She also noted that the decision to keep rates unchanged was unanimous, with no direct discussion of cutting rates. Following the announcement, market odds of a 25-basis-point cut at the May 20 meeting slipped to 70%, down from 80%.
Bears circle the Aussie
In the background, traders are stepping up their bearish bets on the Aussie. The latest CFTC data shows net short positions near 80K contracts as of March 25—a multi-week peak that has climbed steadily since mid-December, driven largely by escalating tariff worries.
AUD/USD technical outlook
A decisive push above the 2025 peak at 0.6408 (February 21) could pave the way for a test of the 200-day SMA at 0.6503, with the November 2024 high at 0.6687 emerging as the next significant hurdle.
If sellers regain control, initial support appears at the March low of 0.6186 (March 4), and a clean break below this floor would open the door for a retest of the 2025 trough at 0.6087, just above the psychological 0.6000 level.
Meanwhile, the RSI edging toward 50 hints at a resurgence in upside momentum, though the subdued ADX near 11 indicates that the broader trend remains weak.
In short, while the Aussie Dollar has found some temporary footing, the currency’s trajectory remains bound up in the fate of global trade tensions, Chinese growth prospects, and central bank policy moves.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
