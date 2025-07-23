AUD/USD rose further, finally hitting tops around the 0.6600 barrier on Wednesday.

The US Dollar gained lacklustre upside momentum as trade jitters subsided.

Investors will now look at the upcoming preliminary PMIs across the FX space.

The Australian Dollar (AUD) chalked up a fourth straight advance on Wednesday, motivating AUD/USD to finally visit the key resistance area around the 0.6600 hurdle despite humble gains in the US Dollar (USD).

Collaborating with the upside, risk-sensitive currencies, like the Aussie, saw their demand lifted after the United States and Japan clinched a trade deal, announced by President Trump in past hours.

Jobs stumble keeps the narrative alive

A bleak labour‑market print last week did little to slow the bulls. Unemployment ticked up to 4.3%, the economy managed just 2K new positions, and the participation rate inched to 67.1%. Even inflation expectations cooled, slipping to 4.7% in July from 5.0% in June.

That backdrop helps explain why the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) surprised earlier this month by holding the cash rate at 3.85% amid a split decision.

Governor Michele Bullock downplayed the split as one of “timing rather than direction,” hinting that a softer Q2 CPI could give the Board cover to deliver its first cut.

Subsequently, Minutes from that meeting echoed that stance: all members agreed underlying inflation is set to drift lower, clearing the way for “some additional reduction in interest rates over time.” A minority argued the downside risks to growth warranted cutting straight away, while the majority felt a third move in four meetings would clash with the “cautious and gradual” mantra.

Futures traders now see the bank easing its policy rate in August, with roughly 75 basis points of easing priced in over the next year.

China’s split‑speed recovery

Australia’s biggest trading partner remains a jumble of signals.

Second‑quarter GDP grew 1.1% (5.2% YoY), and factories are humming at nearly 7% output growth, yet retail spending is stuck below 5% as households squirrel away cash. June’s hefty $114.8 billion trade surplus captures an economy cruising rather than sprinting.

As expected, the PBoC left its one‑ and five‑year Loan Prime Rates (LPR) unmoved at 3.00 % and 3.50 %, respectively.

Policy paths diverge

Both the RBA and the Fed are on pause, but that’s where the similarities end. Washington worries fresh tariffs and a bump in June CPI could reignite US inflation. Any renewed price pressure on either side of the Pacific risks widening the policy gap in a hurry.

Speculators vote with their feet

CFTC data show fast money turning its back on the Aussie: net shorts ballooned to about 75K contracts in the week to 15 July, while total open interest receded to a four‑week low near 150.5K contracts.

Technical picture

Key resistance levels stand at 0.6600—the 2025 peak—seconded by the November 2024 ceiling at 0.6687 (November 7), and ultimately the psychological 0.7000 barrier.

On the downside, support lies at 0.6454, the July floor, with additional backing from the 200‑day SMA at 0.6397, and the June base at 0.6372 (June 23).

Momentum readings show the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering near 59 and the Average Directional Index (ADX) below 16, indicating a trend that is losing some traction and still lacks decisive conviction.

AUD/USD daily chart

Bottom line

The Aussie looks penned in by familiar ranges until Beijing fires up a stronger growth pulse or trade tensions supply fresh drama. With the RBA signalling gentle nudges rather than bold shifts, traders will keep hunting for the next catalyst — and for now that means watching China’s data docket and Washington’s inflation chatter.