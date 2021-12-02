AUD/USD
Bears from 0.7555 (Oct 28/29 double-top) faced headwinds from key Fibo support at 0.7053 (38.2% of Mar 2020/Feb 2021 0.5509/0.8007 rally) with third consecutive probe through initial support at 0.7106 (Aug 20 former low) looking for an eventual close below this level.
Risk-sensitive Aussie dollar continues to suffer from growing Omicron uncertainty, with the action in past two days when strong rejections were registered on both sides, reflecting changes in risk flow as market look for more details about Omicron case.
Bearish daily studies support the action needs firm break of 0.7104 pivot as initial signal which will look for confirmation on extension through 0.7053 Fibo level.
On the other side, deeply oversold weekly stochastic warns of prolonged consolidation before bears resume.
Omicron news, US jobs data, and hawkish tones from the Fed chief, likely to be the key near-term drivers.
Res: 0.7116; 0.7164; 0.7200; 0.7248.
Sup: 0.7062; 0.7053; 0.7000; 0.6920.
-
- R3 0.7228
- R2 0.7201
- R1 0.7148
- PP 0.7121
-
- S1 0.7068
- S2 0.7041
- S3 0.6988
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
