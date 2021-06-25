AUD/USD

The Australian dollar rose to one-week high (0.7602) on Friday, lifted by fresh risk appetite as initial enthusiasm on hawkish Fed started o fade, as US policymakers remain split on risk view over surging inflation and large jobs deficit.

Traders focus today’s US core PCE data, as economists expect inflation to remain elevated in next few years.

The pair holds in green for the whole week and on track for nearly 1.5% weekly advance.

Upticks cracked pivotal barriers at 0.7586/90 (falling 10DMA / Fibo 38.2% of 0.7775/0.7476 bear-leg) but need weekly close above these levels to generate initial reversal signal and open way for further recovery of last week’s 3% drop (the biggest weekly fall since the third week of September 2020).

Daily techs remain negative and point to risk of limited correction before larger bears regain control, with focus on key 0.7590 zone.

Res: 0.7602; 0.7625; 0.7660; 0.7688.
Sup: 0.7576; 0.7556; 0.7494; 0.7476.

AUDUSD

Interested in AUD/USD technicals? Check out the key levels

    1. R3 0.7625
    2. R2 0.7609
    3. R1 0.7596
  2. PP 0.758
    1. S1 0.7568
    2. S2 0.7552
    3. S3 0.7539

 

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950 ahead of US PCE Inflation

EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950 ahead of US PCE Inflation

EUR/USD is extending the recovery towards 1.1950. The US dollar ignores the retreat in the Treasury yields. US stimulus-led optimism fades ahead of the PCE inflation release. Fedspeak eyed as well.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.3900 amid worsening market mood

GBP/USD battles 1.3900 amid worsening market mood

GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3900, reversing the bounce as dovish BOE's surprise offsets the renewed weakness in the US dollar. Worsening market mood amid Delta covid strain concerns weigh on the pound. US inflation data awaited. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD rises towards key $1794 resistance ahead of US PCE inflation

XAU/USD rises towards key $1794 resistance ahead of US PCE inflation

Gold is picking up the bid tone in European trading, taking advantage of the retreat in the US Treasury yield and the dollar across the curve. 

Gold News

SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON ponders 25% advance

SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON ponders 25% advance

SafeMoon price has underperformed relative to top altcoins but is preparing for a move higher. A retest of the range low at $0.00000257 seems likely before SAFEMOON catapults.

Read more

US PCE inflation preview: Data likely to reaffirm FOMC's hawkish tilt

US PCE inflation preview: Data likely to reaffirm FOMC's hawkish tilt

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the PCE inflation report on Friday, June 25. Markets expect the Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, to rise to 3.4% on a yearly basis in May from 3.1% in April.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures