AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD held 6 pips above support at 7370/60 & continues higher in the bull trend with the US dollar weaker as predicted reaching our target of 7495/99.
NZDUSD longs have done very well as we hit my targets of 7015/20, 7075/80, 7135/40 & the September high at 7165/70.
AUDJPY pushed through strong resistance at 8355/75 for a buy signal targeting 8440/50 & 8495/8505, 8530 & the May high at 8570/80. This target hit as I write this morning for a huge profit on longs.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD beat 7400/20 with a weaker US dollar for a medium-term buy signal initially targeting 7450 & mowing 7495/99 (hit as I write this morning). Further gains are expected despite severely overbought conditions targeting 7530/35 & 7555/65 for profit taking on longs.
First support at 7440/30. Longs need stops below 7420.
NZDUSD higher to my targets as far as the September high at 7165/70. Obviously, the last time we hit this area the pair dropped significantly so this is key. Shorts are risky but if you try, stop above 7185, keeping risks low. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 7210 then very strong resistance at 7255/75.
Any shorts at 7165/70 target 7140/30 then 7100/7090.
AUDJPY longs on the break above 8355/75 make up to 200 pips as we hit the target of 8570/80. This is very important being high for 2021 reached in May. A similar situation for NZDUSD. Shorts need stops above 8600. A break above here is a buy signal initially targeting 8640/50.
If you decide to try shorts at 8570/80 look for 8540/35 then 8500/8490 for profit-taking.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
