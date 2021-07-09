AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY

AUDUSD shorts at resistance at 7510/30 worked perfectly as we hit best support at7420/10 for a potential 100 pip profit this week. Longs need stops below 7395.

NZDUSD sell signal was triggered on Monday. Shorts at resistance at 7060/70 with a120 pip potential profit as we hit our target & minor support at 6930/20.

AUDJPY shorts from strong resistance at 8340/50 worked perfectly (although we crashed from 4 pips below here) as we hit the ultimate target for this week at8120/00. A potential 200 pip profit?

Daily analysis

AUDUSD longs at best support this week at 7420/10 target 7450/55 then resistance at 7480/90 for some profit-taking. Further gains meet strong resistance at 7520/30. Shorts need stops above 7540.

Longs need stops below 7399. A break lower is another medium-term sell signal initially targeting 7370 & 7340/30.

NZDUSD lower as predicted this week to the target & very minor support at 6930/20. Gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 6970/80. Strong resistance at7000/20. Shorts need stops above 7035.

A break below 6900 is a sell signal targeting 6850/45.

AUDJPY lower as predicted & very close to our target of 8120/00. THIS IS THE BEST SUPPORT FOR THIS WEEK. Longs need stops below 8080. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 8045/35 then 8010/00.

Longs at 8120/00 target 8190/8200. Further gains test resistance at 8230/40.

