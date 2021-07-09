AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD shorts at resistance at 7510/30 worked perfectly as we hit best support at7420/10 for a potential 100 pip profit this week. Longs need stops below 7395.
NZDUSD sell signal was triggered on Monday. Shorts at resistance at 7060/70 with a120 pip potential profit as we hit our target & minor support at 6930/20.
AUDJPY shorts from strong resistance at 8340/50 worked perfectly (although we crashed from 4 pips below here) as we hit the ultimate target for this week at8120/00. A potential 200 pip profit?
Daily analysis
AUDUSD longs at best support this week at 7420/10 target 7450/55 then resistance at 7480/90 for some profit-taking. Further gains meet strong resistance at 7520/30. Shorts need stops above 7540.
Longs need stops below 7399. A break lower is another medium-term sell signal initially targeting 7370 & 7340/30.
NZDUSD lower as predicted this week to the target & very minor support at 6930/20. Gains are likely to be limited with resistance at 6970/80. Strong resistance at7000/20. Shorts need stops above 7035.
A break below 6900 is a sell signal targeting 6850/45.
AUDJPY lower as predicted & very close to our target of 8120/00. THIS IS THE BEST SUPPORT FOR THIS WEEK. Longs need stops below 8080. A break lower is a sell signal targeting 8045/35 then 8010/00.
Longs at 8120/00 target 8190/8200. Further gains test resistance at 8230/40.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
