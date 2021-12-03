Daily Currency Update
Thursday’s session the Australian dollar trade sideways against its US counterpart, oscillating between 0.7085 and 0.7115 throughout trade. It was a similar story for the NZD which traded between 0.6800 and 0.6830, seeing the AUD/NZD cross rate slip slightly from 1.0440 to 1.0408. This currency market calmness was in contrast to rising US equities, with the S&P500 index rising 1.5% and bond yields also slightly higher. Today we have a raft of PMI’s due out. Firstly out of Japan which is expected to show some post-Delta improvements, a robust report is also expected out of China’s Caixin Services PMI, and lastly, we get Markit Services PMI’s for the Eurozone and the UK. We will also get retail sales data for Europe before focus shifts to the key risk event for the day in the form of US non-farm payrolls. On the technical front, AUD/USD is still a victim of negative momentum, approaching supports at 0.7065.
Key Movers
As we touched on above, after a volatile few sessions, moves in currency markets have been quite restrained overnight despite the sharp rise in US equities. We’re expecting markets to remain volatile given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant and its associated risks to growth and global mobility. In commodities, we saw crude oil futures rising 0.9% to just under $70, copper rose over 1% and gold and iron ore both fell 1% and 2.5% respectively. Iron ore is now trading at $100.
Expected Ranges
- AUD/USD: 0.7060 – 0.7120 ▼
- AUD/EUR: 0.6220 – 0.6320 ▼
- GBP/AUD: 1.8680 – 1.8800 ▲
- AUD/NZD: 1.0385 – 1.0430 ▼
- AUD/CAD: 0.9000 – 0.9115 ▼
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.1300 area as NFP-inspired dollar weakness fades
EUR/USD jumped to a daily high of 1.1333 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing November Nonfarm Payrolls data but quickly returned below 1.1300. Rising US Treasury bond yields seem to be helping the dollar stay resilient against its major rivals.
GBP/USDdrops to 1.3250 area as dollar regains strength
GBP/USD spiked above 1.3300 in the early American session with the initial market reaction to the gloomy US November jobs report. However, the greenback regathered strength on hawkish Fed commentary and forced the pair to turn south.
Gold struggles to capitalize on weak NFP data, holds near $1,770
Gold spiked to a daily high near $1,780 with the initial market reaction to the disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US but seems to be having a difficult time preserving its bullish momentum with the 10-year US T-bond yield staying resilient.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. Bitcoin is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?