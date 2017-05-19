AUD/USD: higher on risk flip, but limited directional strength

The AUD/USD pair spiked to a fresh weekly high of 0.7469 during European trading hours, underpinned by renewed dollar selling, but failed to sustain gains, although the retracement was limited amid broad dollar's weakness. There were no news in Asia, with local markets recovering following the lead of Wall Street, and backing the Aussie's advance. The positive tone persists, despite the pair trades below the daily descendant trend line coming from this year high of 0.7749, although the upside potential remains limited, given that in the 4 hours chart, the price holds above a mildly bullish 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators consolidate above their mid-lines. In the same chart, the early advance stalled a couple of pips below the 200 EMA, a major dynamic resistance that needs to be broken to confirm a new leg higher. The pair can ease in the case of a u-turn in worldwide equities, but it will take a break below 0.7390 to see it gaining bearish momentum.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.