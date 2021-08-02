From a technical point of view, the AUD/USD pair is still at risk of falling. The 4-hour chart shows that a flat 20 SMA keeps capping the upside while developing below bearish longer moving averages. Meanwhile, technical indicators remain within negative levels, lacking directional strength. The bearish case will be firmer on a break below 0.7288, this year low.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its monetary policy decision on Tuesday, August 3. The central bank is expected to maintain the cash rate steady at 0.1% and the three-year target of 0.1% on government bonds . In its previous meeting, the RBA decided to reduce the pace of bond purchases starting September from A$ 5 billion per week to A$ 4 billion. However, and given the latest coronavirus-related developments, market participants are expecting the RBA to revert such a decision and present a more cautious stance.

The AUD/USD pair posted a modest intraday advance on Monday, ending the day in the 0.7360 price zone. It peaked at 0.7381, later weighed by the poor performance of US equities . Absent demand for the greenback kept the downside in check. Higher gold prices helped limit slides, despite tepid Australian data released at the beginning of the day. Australian TD Securities Inflation improved from 0.4% to 0.5% MoM in July, while the annual reading printed at 2.6%. The AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index came in at 60.8 in July, down from 63.2 in the previous month.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.