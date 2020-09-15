AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7300
- The RBA Meeting Minutes showed that policymakers would welcome a weaker Aussie.
- Chinese upbeat Retail Sales and Industrial Production figures provided support.
- AUD/USD retains a neutral-to-bullish stance near the 0.7300 threshold.
The AUD/USD pair surged to 0.7342, its highest in two weeks, but gave up ahead of the close, unable to retain gains beyond the 0.7300 level. The early advance was backed by data released at the beginning of the day, as China published Retail Sales and Industrial Production figures, which beat expectations in August. Also, the RBA published the Minutes of the latest monetary policy meeting, which repeated the well-known stance of policymakers towards keeping rates low and the monetary policy highly accommodative. Worth noting, Board members said that a lower Aussie would provide more assistance to economic recovery.
This Wednesday, Australia will publish the August Westpac Leading Index, previously at 0.06%, and HIA New Home Sales for the same month, foreseen at 79.6% from 64.4% previously.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading a few pips below the 0.7300 level ahead of the Asian opening, retaining a neutral-to-bullish bias. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing above all of its moving averages, which maintain their bullish slopes. Technical indicators, however, retreated towards their midlines, turning flat around them. Renewed buying interest beyond 0.7310 could result in a higher high for the week, mainly if the market’s mood remains upbeat.
Support levels: 0.7250 0.7215 0.7170
Resistance levels: 0.7310 0.7350 0.7385
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seesaws around 0.7300 as all eyes turn to FOMC
AUD/USD keeps the 20-pip range between 0.7290 and 0.7310 after stepping back from the highest in two weeks. Traders turn cautious amid a lack of major data/events in Asia. Australia’s Westpac Leading Index, HIA New Home Sales for August will be followed for intermediate trading direction.
Gold wobbles above $1,950 as pre-Fed caution sneaks in
Gold prices consolidate pullback from two-week high with the latest bounce off $1,948. Risk barometers flash mildly positive signals amid vaccine hopes, US-China tussle.
USD/JPY moves further lower, poised to pierce 105.00
The Japanese yen reached a fresh monthly high against its American rival. USD/JPY traded as low as 105.29, with sellers now aligned in the 105.50 area.
Will FOMC be good or bad for the Dollar?
Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement is the most important event risk on this week’s calendar but many investors are wondering how much impact it will have on the US dollar.
WTI Price Analysis: 200-hour EMA probes the bulls cheering API inventory draw
WTI awaits fresh clues after refreshing one week high to $38.91. API Weekly Crude Oil Stock dropped 9.517 million barrels in the week ended on September 11. Overbought RSI also challenges the run-up following the break of the monthly falling trend line.