TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD Forecast: Seems poised to climb further amid divergent RBA-Fed expectations

  • AUD/USD continues scaling higher as hawkish RBA offsets unimpressive Aussie GDP and underpins the AUD.
  • Rising bets for a December Fed rate cut keep the USD depressed and provide an additional boost to spot prices.
  • Traders now look to US macro data for more cues about the Fed's rate-cut path and a fresh directional impetus.
AUD/USD Forecast: Seems poised to climb further amid divergent RBA-Fed expectations
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The AUD/USD pair prolongs a nearly two-week-old uptrend and climbs closer to the 0.6600 mark, or its highest level since late October, during the first half of the European session on Wednesday. The Australian Dollar (AUD) continues with its relative underperformance in the wake of hopes for more policy easing by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which offsets rather unimpressive Australian economic growth figures. Apart from this, the prevalent US Dollar (USD) selling bias turns out to be another factor acting as a tailwind for the currency pair.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported this Wednesday that the economy expanded 0.4% during the July-September period, down from the 0.6% rise seen in the second quarter and missing market expectations. Adding to this, the annual Gross Domestic Product growth rate also fell short of consensus estimates and stood at 2.1% compared to 1.8% in the previous quarter. The latter, however, marks the strongest expansion since the third quarter of 2023. Furthermore, RBA Governor Michele Bullock admitted before a parliamentary committee that inflation is not yet sustainably back within the central bank's 2% to 3% annual target band. In fact, Australia's headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) accelerated from the 3.5% YoY rate to 3.8% YoY in October. Moreover, the RBA Trimmed Mean CPI rose 3.3% during the reported month from 3.2% in September.

Bullock also warned that the central bank is looking very hard at recent inflation numbers, and if the price pressure turns out to be permanent, it would have implications for the future path of monetary policy. This further dampens hopes for a rate by the RBA next week. Moreover, traders are now pricing in a greater chance that the Australian central bank will hike interest rates next year. This marks a significant divergence in comparison to dovish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations. In fact, recent US macro data pointed to a gradual cooling of the US economy, which, along with comments from Fed officials, lifted bets for a 25-basis-point rate cut at the upcoming FOMC meeting next week. This, in turn, keeps the USD depressed near its lowest level since November 14, touched on Monday, and contributes to the AUD/USD pair's move higher.

Traders now look forward to Wednesday's US economic docket, featuring the ADP report on private-sector employment and ISM Services PMI. The focus, however, will remain glued to the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index on Friday, or the Fed's preferred inflation gauge. The crucial data will play a key role in influencing the Fed's future rate-cut path, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand and provide some meaningful impetus to the AUD/USD pair. Nevertheless, the divergent RBA-Fed policy expectations suggest that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the upside and backs the case for a further near-term appreciating move.

AUD/USD daily chart

Chart Analysis AUD/USD

Technical Analysis:

The 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has edged slightly lower, while the AUD/USD pair holds above it, preserving a mild bullish tone. The SMA currently stands around the 0.6535 region, offering nearby dynamic support. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram prints in positive territory and is expanding, suggesting strengthening bullish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 60 signals firm buying pressure without overbought conditions.

The descending trend line extending the year-to-date, touched in September, was breached last week, easing topside constraints and aligning with the improving momentum backdrop. As long as the AUD/USD pair holds above the breakout and the 100-day SMA, dips would remain shallow, and the bias would stay higher. A close back below the broken line would undermine the advance and restore downside pressure.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD refocuses on 1.1700 on USD selling

EUR/USD refocuses on 1.1700 on USD selling

EUR/USD keeps the bullish stance well and sound for yet another day on Wednesday, trading in the upper 1.1600s ahead of the opening bell in Asia. Increasing selling pressure on the Greenback keeps the pair’s upside impulse unchanged as markets gear up for the usual US jobs report on Thursday.

GBP/USD keeps the upside in pace above 1.3300

GBP/USD keeps the upside in pace above 1.3300

GBP/USD is pushing higher, reclaiming the 1.3300 hurdle and beyond to clinch multi-week tops on Wednesday. The US Dollar remains under marked pressure as markets increasingly expect a more dovish Fed stance, giving the British Pound room to climb.

Gold clings to daily gains above $4,200

Gold clings to daily gains above $4,200

Gold is back on the front foot Wednesday, reclaiming the key $4,200 level per ounce and reversing Tuesday’s pullback. Stronger risk appetite in equities is still a headwind for the safe-haven trade, but persistent softness in the Greenback is giving the precious metal enough support to stay resilient.

XRP rises as ETF inflows persist despite weak retail demand

XRP rises as ETF inflows persist despite weak retail demand

Ripple (XRP) is trading at around $2.17 at the time of writing, as bulls push to regain control of the trend. Despite the broader cryptocurrency market's bearish outlook, XRP has risen for the second consecutive day, signaling a potential bullish shift.

Asia 2026: Five questions for Japan’s year of ‘Sanaenomics’

Asia 2026: Five questions for Japan’s year of ‘Sanaenomics’

Japan’s new 'Sanaenomics' measures, named after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, are likely to boost growth and stabilise inflation in 2026. However, too much additional government stimulus may have unexpected consequences for the economy.

XRP gains momentum as ETF inflows offset bearish market trends

XRP gains momentum as ETF inflows offset bearish market trends

Ripple is trading at around $2.17 at the time of writing, as bulls push to regain control of the trend. Despite the broader cryptocurrency market's bearish outlook, XRP has risen for the second consecutive day, signaling a potential bullish shift.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers