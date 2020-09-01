AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7365
- The RBA left monetary policy unchanged, repeated its previous message.
- Australian Q2 Gross Domestic Product is foreseen at -6.0% as a result of the ongoing pandemic.
- AUD/USD is moving lower in the short-term, but still above 0.7300.
The AUD/USD pair is little changed for a second consecutive day, confined to a tight range yet near a two-year high of 0.7413. The Reserve Bank of Australia had a monetary policy meeting early Tuesday, but the event had a limited impact on the local currency. The central bank left the cash rate unchanged, and policymakers reiterated that, while the worst of the economic contraction has passed, the outlook remains “highly uncertain.” Building Permits in July rose 12% MoM while the Current Account Balance in Q2 beat expectations with 17.7B.
Renewed dollar’s demand kept the upside in check, although it fell short of taking the Aussie lower. Early Wednesday, Australia will publish its Q2 GDP. The economy is expected to have contracted 6% in the three months to June, a record slump attributed to the ongoing pandemic.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The short-term picture for the AUD/USD pair suggests that the pair may correct further lower during the upcoming sessions as it’s pressuring daily lows ahead of the close. The 4-hour chart shows that it is still developing above bullish moving averages, with the 20 SMA providing dynamic support at 0.7340. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head firmly lower, retreating from overbought readings and approaching their midlines.
Support levels: 0.7340 0.7300 0.7260
Resistance levels: 0.7400 0.7440 0.7475
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls struggle near two-year high ahead of Aussie Q2 GDP
AUD/USD consolidates from a 25-month high before attempting a bounce off 0.7360. US dollar pullback, on the back of strong ISM Manufacturing PMI, plays a major role. Aussie GDP can print the record GDP contraction, trade war with China and virus updates are also the key.
EUR/USD hit 1.2011, retreats to 1.1900 level
EUR/USD shed some 100 pips from a fresh 2-year high as upbeat US data triggered profit-taking. The American currency, however, is far from bullish.
Gold battles $1,970 to keep 21-day SMA breakout
Gold prices trim late-Tuesday losses while bouncing off $1,963.36. Risk reset joins the technical break to keep the buyers hopeful. US-China tussle, ambiguity over American relief package question ISM Manufacturing PMI-led bounce of the US dollar.
WTI: Buyers stay hopeful above 200-bar SMA
WTI seesaws inside a weekly symmetrical triangle, bounces off $42.88 recently. The energy benchmark keeps the short-term triangle formation in play while also trading past-200-bar SMA with normal RSI strength.
BTC/USD could see $18,000 by October according to Stock-to-Flow model
Bitcoin bulls are following the lead of Ethereum which had a massive breakout to $470. Unfortunately, Bitcoin was rejected again from $12,000 and needs to recover fast.