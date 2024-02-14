- AUD/USD bounced off yearly lows near 0.6440.
- The Dollar’s knee-jerk favoured the risk complex.
- The upcoming Australian jobs report gathers all the attention.
The Australian dollar managed to regain some composure and rebounded from Tuesday’s yearly lows near the 0.6440 region vs. the US Dollar (USD), re-shifting its attention to a potential test of the key 0.6500 zone in the short term.
The daily bounce in AUD/USD came in tandem with the inconclusive session in the Greenback amidst further investors’ reassessing of a potential start of the Fed’s easing cycle in June, a view that was strengthened further after sticky US inflation figures in January.
Despite the ongoing recovery in the pair, Tuesday's significant retracement to new yearly lows opened the possibility of further near-term weakness in the Aussie dollar, always in response to dynamics around the US Dollar, the ongoing yearly decline in copper and iron ore prices, and persistent uncertainty surrounding the Chinese economy.
On a positive note, the recent hawkish stance maintained by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), coupled with a tight labour market and robust fundamentals, should somewhat mitigate downward pressure on the Australian currency.
Following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) hawkish hold at its February meeting, it appears that the bank’s stance could somehow limit the downside potential in spot for the time being.
In addition, it is worth mentioning that the RBA’s Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP) adjusted the bank’s inflation forecasts downward, anticipating both indicators to remain below 3% by the fourth quarter of 2025. Additionally, the RBA revised its GDP growth projections lower, reflecting a less optimistic outlook for short-term consumer spending and housing investments.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The resurgence of selling pressure may prompt AUD/USD to initially test its 2024 low of 0.6452 (February 13). Breaching this level could potentially lead to a retest of the 2023 low of 0.6270 (October 26), followed by the psychological level of 0.6200 and the 2022 low of 0.6169 (October 13).
On the upside, the significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.6566 stands out as the next target to monitor, followed by the intermediate 55-day SMA at 0.6635. A breakout above this range may prompt the pair to challenge the December 2023 top of 0.6871 (December 28), followed by the peaks of July 2023 at 0.6894 (July 14) and June 2023 at 0.6899 (June 16), all preceding the pivotal 0.7000 threshold.
It's important to emphasize that for AUD/USD to see further short-term gains, it needs to convincingly surpass the key 200-day SMA.
On the 4-hour chart, there are indications of an incipient recovery in the near term. Meanwhile, breaching 0.6442 could lead to a decline towards 0.6347 and then 0.6338. On the bullish side, immediate resistance lies at 0.6610, followed by the 200-SMA at 0.6613. Surpassing this zone suggests a potential advance towards 0.6728. The MACD retreated to the negative zone, while the RSI climbed past the 45 mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
AUD/USD bounces off lows and refocuses on 0.6500
AUD/USD grabbed fresh upside traction and approached the key 0.6500 region on the back of renewed selling pressure in the dollar, all ahead of the release of the key labour market report in Australia.
EUR/USD meets some support around 1.0700… for now
EUR/USD regained some balance and managed to capitalize the knee-jerk in the greenback, advancing modestly north of 1.0700 the figure amidst the generalized upbeat mood in the risk complex.
Gold recovers after posting a fresh 2024 low
Gold extends its sideways consolidative move and remains depressed near the two-month low it set below $2,000. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield stays at around 4.3% following Tuesday's rally, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Bitcoin price leaves $50,000 milestone in rearview mirror despite SEC chair’s negative assertions about BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains steadfast after a bold foray past the $50,000 milestone. With the bulls not showing any signs of stopping, the king of cryptocurrency now has a new target with millions of BTC shorts progressively facing disappointment.
Australian Employment Preview: Upbeat figures may give a temporal boost to the Aussie Premium
Australia will unveil January employment figures on Thursday, alongside February Consumer Inflation Expectations. Market participants anticipate the country has added 30,000 new jobs in the month, after losing 65,100 in December.