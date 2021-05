The AUD/USD pair is neutral-to-bearish according to intraday technical readings. The 4-hour chart shows that it is currently a handful of pips above a bearish 20 SMA, while the longer ones remain directionless above the current level. Meanwhile, technical indicators remain flat around their midlines. A daily descendant trend line coming from this month’s high comes in the 0.7760/70 area, although a more relevant resistance level is 0.7820.

Data wise, Australia published April Private Sector Credit, which was up 0.2% MoM and 1.3% YoY. During the upcoming Asian session, the country will release May TD Securities Inflation and the Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI for the same month. The Reserve Bank of Australia is having a monetary policy meeting, although policymakers will likely remain on hold ahead of the anticipated revision of their current policy next July.

The AUD/USD pair advanced within range to close Monday in the 0.7730 region. The modest advance could be attributed to the greenback’s broad weakness amid month-end fixing. The recovery was limited by the sour tone of equities, as despite US markets being closed on holidays, futures were sharply down following the lead of their overseas counterparts.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.