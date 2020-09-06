AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7280
- Australia will publish this Monday the AIG Performance of Services Index for August.
- US employment data and falling equities put the pair under pressure on Friday.
- AUD/USD corrective decline could continue this Monday, but bulls retain control.
The Australian dollar edged lower against its American rival last week but held not far from the multi-year high set at 0.7413. In fact, the pair closed Friday unchanged in the 0.7280 price zone, despite generally encouraging US employment data and another bad day in Wall Street. The Aussie came under selling pressure at the beginning of the day, as July Retail Sales in the country were downwardly revised to 3.2% from a preliminary estimate of 3.3%.
At the beginning of the new week, Australia will publish the AIG Performance of Services Index for August, previously at 44. China, on the other hand, will release the August Trade Balance, seen posting a surplus of $50.5B.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the AUD/USD pair shows that it bounced from its 20 DMA, while the 100 DMA advances above the 200 DMA, both far below the shorter one. Technical indicators corrected from overbought readings but lost bearish potential within positive levels. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators recovered from oversold readings, but remain within negative levels with limited bullish strength. The 20 SMA, in the meantime, heads lower above the current level, increasing the risk of a bearish extension ahead.
Support levels: 0.7265 0.7220 0.7170
Resistance levels: 0.7305 0.7340 0.7380
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD drops below 1.3200 as no-deal Brexit fears intensify
GBP/USD stalls its bounce and drops back below 1.3200. The cable remains heavily offered amid intensifying no-deal Brexit fears. Also, weighing on the pair could be the US dollar’s sustained run-up and a lack of major data/events due on the cards.
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1850 amid quiet trading
EUR/USD keeps its range trade intact below mid-1.1800 after disappointing German data and upbeat Eurozone Sentix. The US dollar holds the upside in the aftermath of NFP jobs report, amid holiday-thinned light trading.
XAU/USD on the defensive below $1930 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick amid a goodish pickup in the USD demand. The downside seems limited on the back of concerns about the global economic recovery.
These are the price targets for the ongoing crypto sell-off
After months of continuous rise, selling finally arrived to the market. The sustained upward trend meant that there was a risk of overheating, and we can see this clearly in ETH, which now pays the highest gain among the Top 3 club members.
WTI: Fails to keep bounce off $38.80 as sellers turn most bearish since late-April
WTI takes a U-turn from $39.78 as 100-day EMA probes pullback moves. MACD histogram marks the strongest bearish signal since April 28. Sustained trading below 200-day, 100-day EMA keeps sellers hopeful.