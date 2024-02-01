- AUD/USD dropped to a new three-month low near 0.6500.
- Chinese Caixin data came in slightly above estimates.
- The RBA is largely anticipated to leave its rates unchanged.
There was no respite for the selling pressure around the Aussie dollar on Thursday, this time dragging AUD/USD to fresh three-month lows in the boundaries of the 0.6500 contention zone.
Indeed, the pair retreated for the third straight session on the back of tepid gains in the greenback and discouraging results from the Chinese docket, where China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI failed to surprise markets in January, coming in just above consensus.
Meanwhile, the ongoing leg lower in spot seems to have broken below the critical 200-day SMA in quite convincing fashion, allowing for the continuation of the bearish trend at least in the short-term horizon.
While additional stimulus measures by the PBoC to support China's stock market and foster economic recovery post-pandemic initially lent some support to the Aussie dollar, those effects rapidly dissipated pari passu with the absence of positive surprises from the fundamentals of that economy.
On another front, the anticipated decision of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to maintain its current policy stance at its February 6 meeting is seen as a factor favouring further weakness in the Australian currency in the near term. Underpinning this prospect emerges the latest inflation data in Australia, where disinflationary pressures gathered extra steam towards the end of last year, as both the Inflation Rate and the RBA’s Monthly CPI Indicator rose by (much) less than initially estimated by 4.1% in Q4 and by 3.4% in December, respectively.
Next on tap in the domestic calendar are the December readings for Home Loans and Investment Lending for Homes.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
Further losses might prompt the AUD/USD to retest its 2024 level of 0.6508 (February 1), which is underpinned by the vicinity of the interim 100-day SMA (0.0.6529) and the December 2023 low. Extra weakening from here should not meet any contention of significance until the 2023 bottom of 0.6270 (October 26) ahead of the round level of 0.6200, all of which precede the 2022 low of 0.6169 (October 13). On the upside, there is a brief obstacle at the 55-day SMA of 0.6644. The breakout of this zone may inspire the pair to set sails for the December 2023 high of 0.6871 (December 28), prior to the July 2023 top of 0.6894 (July 14) and the June 2023 peak of 0.6899 (June 16), just before the key 0.7000 level.
The 4-hour chart shows initial contention near the 0.6500 neighbourhood for the time being. Once this area is cleared, there is no major disagreement until 0.6452. On the bullish side, 0.6624 is an immediate obstacle ahead of the 200-SMA at 0.6681. The break of this zone suggests a possible advance to 0. 6728.The MACD remains slightly in the negative zone, while the RSI rises to 35.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD edges up on mixed US data, traders eye US NFP
The AUD/USD prints minimal gains as the Asian session begins, exchanging hands around 0.6572 following Thursday’s session, which saw the Aussie Dollar bounce off year-to-date lows of 0.6508 on mixed US economic data.
EUR/USD rebounds in whippy trading as markets lean into NFP prep
EUR/USD sees choppy declines as 1.0900 slips away, grinding lower in whipsaw action as the pair tests new lows in the near-term and slips further back from key technical levels.
Gold advances due to USD weakness, eyes on NFPs
Gold price holds ground with a bullish outlook at $2,055, showing a 0.78% rally. The momentum is echoed in the four-hour chart, where indicators show a leveling near overbought conditions, suggesting potential market saturation.
Ripple price breaks monthly triangle, risks 30% fall as JUP surpasses XRP in 24-hour trading volume
Solana-based decentralized exchange Jupiter (JUP) surpassed XRP in 24-hour trading volume. Ripple recorded a 45% drop to $1.006 billion, while JUP recorded a 175% increase to $1.065 billion, data on CoinMarketCap shows.
Bank of England signals cuts are coming, just not as soon as markets would like
It’s been a weak start to the month for European markets as investors weigh the messaging from both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, which appears to be that rate cuts are coming, just not as soon as markets were hoping 24 hours ago, prompting some modest weakness across the board.