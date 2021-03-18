AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7760
- Upbeat Australian employment data were not enough to push aussie higher.
- The poor performance of Wall Street and higher US Treasury yields backed the greenback.
- AUD/USD is at risk of falling during the upcoming hours, mainly on a break below 0.7730.
The Australian dollar advanced to 0.7848 against its American rival, helped by an upbeat employment report. Australia added 88.7K new jobs during February, all full-time positions. The unemployment rate decreased to 5.8%, while the participation rate held steady at 66.1%. The pair turned south as the greenback gathered momentum alongside rising US Treasury yields, while the poor performance of Wall Street added pressure on the pair. During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will publish the preliminary estimate of February Retail Sales, foreseen at 0.4% MoM.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair trades near daily lows in the 0.7760 price zone heading into the Asian opening. The 4-hour chart shows that moving averages are confined to a tight 15 pips range, a sign of absent directional strength. The price is at the upper end of the mentioned range, while technical indicators turned sharply lower within positive levels, approaching their midlines. The risk has turned to the downside, with additional declines expected on a break below 0.7730, the immediate support.
Support levels: 0.7730 0.7690 0.7650
Resistance levels: 0.7820 0.7855 0.7900
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
