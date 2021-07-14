The AUD/USD pair consolidates daily gains near the daily high. The near-term picture is neutral-to-bullish, as the 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators crossed their midlines into positive levels, although with limited bullish strength. The price is trading a few pips above a mildly bullish 20 SMA but remains below the longer ones. Chances of a stronger advance seem limited, but the pair could extend gains beyond 0.7500, at least temporarily, on upbeat employment figures.

Australia will publish June employment figures on Thursday, July 15. The country is expected to have added just 30,000 new jobs in the month, after a whopping 115.2K increase in the previous month. The soft number is a result of the latest regional lockdowns that affected the country, aimed to contain the spread of COVID-19. The Unemployment rate is foreseen rising from 5.1% to 5.5% while the Participation Rate is expected to have surged to 66.3% from 66.2%. The country will also publish July Consumer Inflation Expectations.

The AUD/USD pair posted a modest advance on Wednesday, reaching a daily high of 0.7485, to finally settle a handful of pips below it. The greenback eased as the US Federal Reserve refuses to take a more aggressive monetary policy stance, despite mounting inflationary pressures. Gold prices were on the run, with the bright metal flirting with $1,830 a troy ounce for the first time since mid-June. Australian data was also supportive, as July Westpac Consumer Confidence improved to 1.5% from -5.2%.

