AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6428
- Gold surged to a fresh multi-year high above $1,720.00 a troy ounce.
- Australia expected to have lost 40,000 jobs in March amid the coronavirus crisis.
- AUD/USD is technically bullish, next directional move depending on employment data.
The Aussie has extended its advance against its American rival, with the pair reaching 0.6442, its highest in five weeks. The pair got boosted at the beginning of the day by better-than-expected Chinese Trade Balance figures, later underpinned by the positive tone of equities. Broad dollar’s weakness and soaring gold prices, with the commodity at fresh multi-year highs above $1,720.00 a troy ounce added to the bullish case.
This Wednesday, Australia will release March employment data. The country is expected to have lost 40K jobs, on the back of the pandemic that is hitting the world. The unemployment rate is seen up to 5.5% from 5.1%. The impact of such a negative number will be limited, as speculative interest is aware of empowerment distortions as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Nevertheless and given that the pair has been rising for seven consecutive days, a worse-than-expected number could trigger some profit-taking.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair hovers around 0.6430, maintaining its bullish stance. The 4-hour chart shows that the Momentum indicator holds above its mid-line, although with little upward strength, as the advance is persistent but slow. The RSI, on the other hand, heads north despite being in overbought territory. A bullish 20 SMA, advancing beyond the larger ones, provides intraday support.
Support levels: 0.6390 0.6365 0.6300
Resistance levels: 0.6440 0.6475 0.6500
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1000 as the dollar’s negative rout continues
The greenback remains the weakest amid a better market mood, spurred by upbeat Chinese data and flattening coronavirus-related curves, mainly in Europe.
Aussie rally to be challenged by Australian employment data
AUD/USD retains gains above 0.6400 underpinned by rallying equities and gold, this last at fresh multi-year highs. Australian economy expected to have lost 40,000 jobs in March.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin must break above $7000 again for any chance at recovery
Ripple has decided to add new features to its Xpring solution that would make the entire blockchain more efficient to be used by clients. This is going to help the way in which financial companies send and receive transactions through the XRP Ledger.
Gold Price Analysis: No signs of slowing down after a break of USD 1700
Today once again stock markets in the US are higher as traders seem to believe there is some light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic.
WTI bears taking back control on demand shock fundamentals
Despite a historic agreement over the weekend to attempt to hold-off a further collapse in the energy market, oil has been weighed down by a global glut of crude pertaining to the COVID-19 shutdowns and slowdown in business activity and global growth.