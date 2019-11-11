AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6857
- Australian NAB’s Business indexes foreseen stable in October.
- AUD/USD at risk of resuming its decline and pierce the 0.6800 figure.
The AUD/USD pair spent the day lifeless around 0.6855, failing to attract investors. The absence of local data and uncertainty surrounding US-China trade developments kept investors side-lined. The Australian Dollar was trapped between falling precious metals’ prices and a nice come back in Wall Street, as US indexes reverted sharp intraday losses ahead of the close. This Tuesday, Australia will release the NAB’s Business Confidence Index for October, seen unchanged at 0, and the NAB’s Business Conditions for the same month, expected to remain at 2.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair retains its bearish stance in the short-term, given that, in the 4-hour chart, the pair continues developing below its 20 and 100 SMA, with the shorter one maintaining its downward slope just above the larger one. Technical indicators in this time-frame have remained within negative levels, the Momentum seesawing but the RSI flat at around 40, reflecting the market’s absent interest.
Support levels: 0.6840 0.6800 0.6770
Resistance levels: 0.6895 0.6930 0.6965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure just above 1.1000
Despite easing demand for the greenback, the EUR/USD pair remained subdued, holding just above the 1.1000f figure. Speculative interest waiting for a catalyst.
GBP/USD surges on renewed Brexit hopes
The Sterling beat all of its rivals after Brexit Party’s leader, Nigel Farage, expressed support for Conservatives. Brexit deal coming post-elections?
USD/JPY trims losses, rises back above 109.00
The USD/JPY pair trimmed losses over the last hours amid a recovery of the US dollar and despite the decline in equity prices in Wall Street.
AUD/USD looks to end day modestly lower near 0.6850
The AUD/USD pair lost 50 pips last week and started the new week under modest bearish pressure as the AUD struggled to find demand amid the uncertainty surrounding the United States (US) - China trade conflict and falling copper prices.
Gold rebounds from multi-month lows, trades around $1,455
After posting its largest weekly percentage drop of the year and erasing more than $50, the troy ounce of the precious metal remained under pressure on Monday with the XAU/USD pair slumping to its lowest level since early August at $1,452.