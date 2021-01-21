AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7756
- Upbeat Australian employment data pushed AUD/USD higher.
- Australia will publish this Friday the preliminary estimate of January’s Retail Sales.
- AUD/USD is bullish, consolidating gains above the 0.7700 threshold.
The AUD/USD pair peaked at 0.7780 this Thursday, boosted by encouraging Australian employment data. The country added 50K new job positions as expected in December, 36.5K of them full-time positions. The unemployment rate came down to 6.6% from 6.8%, beating expectations of 6.7%. Consumer Inflation Expectations in the country stood at 3.4% in January, down from 3.5% in the previous month.
During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will publish the preliminary estimate of January Retail Sales, previously at 7.1%. The country will also release the Commonwealth Bank Services PMI, foreseen at 57.4 from 57 previously, and the Manufacturing PMI, expected at 55.9 from 55.7.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is comfortable around 0.7750 little changed for the day. The 4-hour chart shows that it remains above bullish moving averages, with the 20 SMA and the 100 SMA converging around 0.7720, providing dynamic support. Technical indicators have eased from near overbought readings, but lost bearish strength within positive levels, indicating limited bearish interest.
Support levels: 0.7720 0.7690 0.7655
Resistance levels: 0.7770 0.7815 0.7850
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
