AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6236
- Australian housing data came in worse-than-expected, Aussie rallied anyway.
- AUD/USD neutral-to-bullish, immediate dynamic resistance at 0.6260.
The Australian dollar was among the best performers against the greenback, reaching 0.6244, its highest in almost a month. The Aussie was under selling pressure at the beginning of the day, amid news indicating that S&P cut the country’s credit rating outlook AAA from stable to negative. Also, data from Australia weighed on the local currency, as Home Loans fell by 1.7% in February, while Investment Lending for Homes declined 1.9% in the same month. Nevertheless, the pair quickly recovered, reaching higher highs on the back of a weaker greenback and the better performance of Wall Street. During the upcoming Asian session, the RBA will release the Financial Stability Review.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading near the mentioned high ahead of the Asian opening, with a short-term neutral-to-bullish technical stance. The 4-hour chart shows that it advanced above a bullish 20 SMA, while it is also developing above the 100 SMA. The 200 SMA is a couple of pips above the current level, providing dynamic resistance at around 0.6260. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within positive levels, although having lost their bullish strength.
Support levels: 0.6200 0.6165 0.6120
Resistance levels: 0.6260 0.6295 0.6330
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back towards 0.6200 on RBA's FSR
Australian dollar ran through fresh offers on the RBA’s Financial Stability Review (FSR), as it highlighted the elevated risks to the economy due to the coronavirus outbreak. AUD/USD drops sharply towards 0.6200, having faced rejection near 0.6250.
USD/JPY holds in neutral territory awaiting Fed's Powell
USD/JPY has been holding in consolidation and ranged sideways between 108.60 and 109.10 overnight. Fed's Powell and US jobs will be the final scheduled catalysts for the holiday-shortened week.
WTI: On the front foot above weekly resistance-turned-support
WTI nears the weekly top after breaking the short-term resistance line, now support. A sustained run-up could aim to fill the March month’s gap. 50% Fibonacci retracement, 200-HMA restrict near-term declines.
Gold is consolidated in the $1640s in wind-down markets ahead of Fed's Powell
The markets are quieter in Asia following a strong performance on Wall Street with US stocks bouncing back from the prior session's lows. Gold has moved into consolidation between $1,647.60 and $1,650.
What to expect from OPEC and G20
Equities and currencies traded higher today after Dr. Fauci, the US’ Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said there could be a COVID-19 turnaround next week.