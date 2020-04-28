AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6498
- Australian RBA trimmed CPI foreseen stable in the first quarter of the year.
- AUD/USD retains its positive stance, trading at its highest in over a month.
Commodity-linked currencies were the best performers against the greenback, despite the sour tone of oil and gold prices. The AUD/USD pair has steadily advanced to reach a daily high of 0.6513, its highest since March 11, supported through the first half of the day by rallying stocks and extending its advance during US trading hours amid commodities trimming early losses.
Australia didn’t release macroeconomic data, but the country is set to publish during the upcoming Asian session, its latest quarterly inflation figures. Inflation is seen at 0.2% in the first quarter of 2020, down from 0.7%. When compared to the first quarter of 2019, CPI is seen at 2.0% from 1.8%. The RBA Trimmed Mean CPI is seen at 0.4% and 1.6% respectively, unchanged from the previous quarter.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading around the 0.6500 level, holding near its daily high. Given that it has spent most of the US session consolidating, the 4-hour chart offers a neutral-to-bullish stance. In the mentioned time-frame, it continues to develop above all of its moving averages, with the 20 and 100 SMA extending their advances. Technical indicators have turned flat, the Momentum within positive levels and the RSI at around 71. Overall, the risk remains skewed to the upside as long as the pair holds above the former April high at 0.6444.
Support levels: 0.6445 0.6405 0.6370
Resistance levels: 0.6510 0.6545 0.6580
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable above 1.0800 ahead of US critical data
The EUR/USD pair is marginally higher for a second consecutive day, still trading within familiar levels as speculative interest waits for US Q1 GDP, US Federal Reserve announcement.
USD/JPY turns south despite improved market’s mood
The USD/JPY is trading below 107.00, at its lowest in over a month. A cautious optimism weighed on the greenback, as the focus remains on economic re-openings.
Australian RBA's Quarterly Inflation Preview: Does it really matter?
The world paradigm has changed with the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only in the way of living, but also in what it’s relevant for economies. Before the coronavirus, a central bank kick-starting its printing machine was bad news.
WTI bulls holding on by the skin of their teeth
The price of a barrel of oil on Tuesday is more anchored than it has been of late, settling into a new norm as markets digest the status quo, while, fundamentally, not much has changed in the past week.
Gold: The 1-hour chart points to a deeper correction
The hourly chart below is showing that USD 1700 per ounce is a tough nut to crack. The main support point is just under at the USD 1692.4 and if this breaks it could indicate a move to lower levels.