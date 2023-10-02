AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6365
- Reserve Bank of Australia expected to keep the key rate unchanged at 4.10%.
- US Dollar holds firm as the US 10-year Treasury yield reaches 4.70%.
- The AUD/USD pair reaffirms its bearish trend, with the Aussie dangerously near crucial support at 0.6350.
The AUD/USD pair experienced a sharp decline on Monday, extending the reversal that began on Friday from 0.6500. After a brief period of weakness, the US Dollar regained strength, pushing the pair below 0.6400. The focus now turns to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting and upcoming US economic data.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) rose to a fresh multi-month high near 107.00, supported by positive economic data and higher Treasury yields. The US 10-year Treasury yield reached 4.70% for the first time since 2007. Economic data from the US surprised on the upside, with the ISM Manufacturing PMI rising from 47.6 to 49.2, surpassing the market consensus of 47.7. The Price Index dropped sharply to 43.8, compared to the expected 48.6.
On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will announce its decision on monetary policy. The key interest rate is expected to be kept unchanged at 4.10% in Michele Bullock's first meeting as Governor. The statement accompanying the decision will be closely watched for any changes. While inflation is above the target, a hawkish tone is expected to remain in place. The impact of the meeting could be muted if Bullock maintains the same narrative without any surprising developments.
RBA Preview: Forecasts from eight major banks, no change in rates, hiking in November?
Regarding economic data on Tuesday, Australia will report August Building Permits and Home Loans, while the US will release the JOLT Job Openings report. The US job market will be the key focus of the week, with the ADP Employment report on Wednesday and the Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair dropped so far more than a hundred pips from Friday's high, approaching the 0.6350 area. This level represents the lower boundary of a wide range that has contained the pair since mid-August. The reversal indicates that risks continue to be skewed to the downside, aligning with the prevailing bearish trend.
The 4-hour chart shows the price well below key simple moving averages (SMA), and technical indicators suggest further weakness ahead. The next level to watch is the 0.6350 area, and a break below that would likely lead to a test of the September low at 0.6331. If the downside momentum persists, the focus may shift towards the 0.6300 level. The Australian Dollar needs to rise above 0.6400 to alleviate the bearish pressure. The key resistance stands at 0.6425, which is a confluence of key SMAs.
Support levels: 0.6350 0.6330 0.6300
Resistance levels: 0.6400 0.6425 0.6450
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0500 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD lost its bullish momentum and retreated below 1.0500 in the American session on Wednesday. Although the data from the US showed a loss of momentum in the service sector's activity, the cautious market stance helped the USD find demand and limited the pair's upside.
GBP/USD retraces daily advance, holds above 1.2100
GBP/USD reversed its direction and declined toward 1.2100 after rising to a daily high of 1.2177 earlier in the day. Despite the disappointing ISM Services PMI data for September, the US Dollar managed to pull away from session lows following a mixed opening in Wall Street.
Gold drops below $1,820 as US yields gain traction
After rising above $1,830 in the early American session, Gold price reversed direction and turned negative on the day below $1,820. Following mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US, the benchmark 10-year US yield recovered from daily lows and weighed on XAU/USD.
ETH staking could gain short-term preference over bonds despite record yields
The Ethereum staking market has experienced a notable surge, according to data from StakingRewards. In the past 24 hours, the number of staked ETH increased by 32.8%.
Rise in job openings sends DJIA plunging as Treasury yields soar
The DJIA opened higher on Wednesday, up 0.2%, as traders test whether Tuesday’s crash was overdone. The market is now digesting the first time in history that a US Speaker of the House was voted out of office and how that will affect current budget talks.