AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6657
- RBA’s Governor Lowe said that the economy might be in a better condition than originally feared.
- The Aussie’s advance could be once again attributed to equities’ rally.
- AUD/USD is holding near a fresh multi-week high but further gains at doubt.
Having started the day with a soft tone, the AUD/USD pair is ending it with gains near the multi-week high set this Wednesday at 0.6679. RBA’s Governor Lowe spoke at the beginning of the day and backed the Aussie by saying that the economy may be in a better condition than originally feared, adding that the stimulus package launched in March seems to be performing well. On rates, Lowe said that they are unlikely to rise for some years.
The pair’s rally, however, was once again the result of equities’ solid performance and the dollar’s broad weakens. Early on this Friday, Australia will publish Private Sector Credit for April.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading in the 0.6650 price zone, and the 4-hour chart shows that a bullish 20 SMA continued to provide dynamic support. Still, the bullish potential seems limited, at least as long as the pair remains below the 0.6680 price zone, as the Momentum indicator keeps heading lower, now approaching its 100 level, drawing a clear divergence. The RSI indicator barely retreats, currently at around 61.
Support levels: 0.6635 0.6590 0.6545
Resistance levels: 0.6685 0.6720 0.6760
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
