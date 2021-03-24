AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7596
- Australian March Commonwealth Bank PMIs came in better than anticipated.
- RBA’s Governor Debelle does not expect inflation to pick up until 2024.
- The AUD/USD pair maintains its bearish stance in the near-term.
The AUD/USD pair ends the day with modest losses around 0.7600 but put an intraday low of 0.7582, its lowest in over a month. Australian data released at the beginning of the day was encouraging, as the preliminary estimate of the March Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI printed at 57, above the 56.9 expected, while the services index came in at 56.2, better than the 53.8 forecast.
The Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Guy Debelle was on the wires but repeated the central bank´s well-known stance that the central bank would not be raising the cash rate until inflation recovers to the 2-3% range. He added that they won’t expect it to happen until 2024. The Australian macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Thursday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD is bearish in the near-term, poised to extend its decline. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators resumed their declines, the Momentum within negative levels and the RSI currently at 27. The 20 SMA heads firmly lower well above the current level and below the larger ones, indicating increased selling interest.
Support levels: 0.7585 0.7550 0.7510
Resistance levels: 0.7630 0.7675 0.7710
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
