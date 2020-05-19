AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6559
- China announced tariffs on Australian goods as retaliation over coronavirus origins’ investigation.
- Australia will publish this Wednesday the Westpac Leading Index for April.
- AUD/USD holding on to gains and with room to keep advancing.
The AUD/USD pair surged to 0.6584, a level that was last seen on March 10. Commodity-linked currencies were the best performers against the greenback, despite the sour tone of equities. Even further, the Aussie rallied despite an early slump, triggered by news coming from China. The Asian giant imposed punitive tariffs of more than 80% on barley imports from Australia, and market talks suggest that the movement could extend to wine, seafood and dairy. The move was a response to the Australian call for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus.
The Reserve Bank of Australia released the Minutes of its latest meeting, which included no surprises. Policymakers are concerned about the unprecedented economic contraction triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, although they are also confident about the measures taken to bare with it. During the upcoming Asian session, the country will publish the Westpac Leading Index for April, previously at -0.85%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading near the mentioned high in the 0.6560 region as the day comes to an end. The 4-hour chart shows that it continues to develop above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA crossing above the 100 SMA, both around 0.6480. Technical indicators continue to head higher near overbought readings, all of which maintains the risk skewed to the upside.
Support levels: 0.6530 0.6490 0.6455
Resistance levels: 0.6585 0.6610 0.6645
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
