- The Aussie dollar succumbs to extra strength in the greenback.
- AUD is expected to closely follow results in China on Thursday.
- Downside pressure in AUD/USD retargets the 200-day SMA.
The continuation of the sharp bounce in the greenback motivated AUD/USD to shed further ground and end its fourth consecutive session of losses on Wednesday, this time briefly flirting with the 0.6700 neighbourhood before bouncing a tad towards the end of the NA session.
Despite further easing of the US labour market, as per JOLTs readings for the month of November, the greenback remained well bid on the back of higher yields, a firmer-than-expected ISM Manufacturing PMI and some hawkish-ish comments from Richmond Fed T. Barkin, who insisted on leave potential rate hikes on the table for the time being.
Absent data releases Down Under on Thursday, investors' attention is expected to remain on the publication of the Chinese Caixin Services PMI and Composite PMI for the month of December, all following the improvement in the manufacturing gauge seen earlier in the week.
So far, dynamics around the Federal Reserve and the likelihood of interest rate cuts as soon as in Q2 (March remains a feasible candidate) as well as the stagnant recovery (if any at all) of the Chinese economy in the post-pandemic era should be key drivers for the Aussie dollar in the weeks to come, all against the backdrop of a so far pause in the RBA.
Further stuff for AUD to look at on Thursday comes from the US docket and the measure of job creation by the private sector tracked by the ADP report as well as the usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims for the week to December 23.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
In case bulls regain the upper hand, AUD/USD is expected to shift its focus to the 0.6900 region, where coincide the June and July tops. Once the pair clears this area, the next hurdle to keep an eye on will be the psychological 0.7000 mark. Further weakness, on the flip side, should leave behind the 0.6700 support to put a potential visit to the key 200-day SMA at 0.6582 back on the radar. The loss of this region should meet a transitory contention at the 55-day SMA at 0.6554 prior to the December 2023 low of 0.6525 (December 7).
A glimpse at the 4-hour chart highlights the key contention area around 0.6700. Once breached, spot could revisit the 0.6663 level ahead of another solid support region at the 200-SMA near 0.6650. The MACD remains deep in the red zone while the RSI navigates the proximity of the oversold territory. The resumption of the bullish trend should meet an initial barrier at the 55-SMA at 0.6794, which is deemed as the last defence prior to recent peaks around 0.6870.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0950 ahead of key data releases
EUR/USD gained traction and rose above 1.0950 in the European session on Thursday. Inflation data from Germany and private sector employment report from the US will be watched closely by investors in the second half of the day.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2700 after UK data
Following a quiet Asian session, GBP/USD extended its recovery beyond 1.2700 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The UK S&P Global/CIPS Services PMI got revised higher for December, providing a boost to Pound Sterling. Focus shifts to US data.
Gold rebounds toward $2,050 as markets await US data
Gold gathered recovery momentum and rose to the $2,050 area in the first half of the day on Thursday. The renewed US Dollar (USD) weakness helps XAU/USD stretch higher as participants await employment-related data releases from the US.
Understanding the first crypto market crash of 2024 and what to expect next
The crypto market crash of January 3 caused roughly $600 million in liquidations across the board. This move was mainly influenced by Matrixport’s research, which indicated a possibility of ETF rejection.
ADP Employment Report Preview: US private-sector jobs set to increase modestly in December
The ADP Research Institute will release the December Jobs Survey on Thursday. The survey is an independent estimate of private-sector employment and pay, usually released two days ahead of the official NFP report.