The Australian dollar continues to drift as we start the new trading week. In Monday’s European session, AUD/USD is trading at 0.6438, up 0.11%.
The Reserve Bank of Australia releases its minutes of this month’s meeting. The RBA extended a pause in rates for a third month, holding the official cash rate at 4.10%. This was ex-Governor Philip Lowe’s final meeting. Lowe noted that “passed its peak” but was “still too high and will remain so for some time yet”, as he kept the door open to further rate hikes. The markets are more dovish and are looking ahead to the RBA trimming rates sometime in 2024. Investors will be looking for clues in the minutes with regard to future rate moves.
Michelle Bullock takes over today as the new Governor of the RBA. Bullock is not expected to make any major policy shifts and has stated that the upcoming rate decisions will be data-dependent. The new governor will have her hands full with implementing major changes at the bank, after a government committee urged an overhaul at the central bank which is intended to streamline the Bank’s activities and create greater transparency.
The US ended last week on a mixed note. The Empire State Manufacturing Index surprised to the upside, jumping to 1.9 in September from -19 in August, above the market consensus of -10. The UoM consumer sentiment index slowed to 67.7 in September, down from 69.5 in August and shy of the market consensus of 69.1 points. Inflation Expectations fell to 3.1% in August, down from 3.5% in July and the lowest level since March 2021. This is another sign that inflation is weakening and supports a pause at the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday. The markets have priced in a pause at 99%, according to the CME FedWatch tool, up from 92% one week ago.
AUD/USD technical
-
AUD/USD tested support at 0.6428 earlier. The next support line is 0.6381.
-
0.6477 and 0.6524 are the next resistance lines.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises back toward 1.0700 amid quiet markets
EUR/USD is finding fresh buyers, heading back toward 1.0700 in the European session on Monday. The pair is cheering a better market mood, upbeat ECB commentary and a broad US Dollar pullback. German Bundesbank's monthly report eyed.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.2400
GBP/USD remains on the back foot near a three-month low below 1.2400 early Monday. The pair is struggling to find a floor, despite an upbeat market mood and a broad retreat in the US Dollar. Traders stay cautious ahead of big event risks - the UK inflation data and the BoE decision.
Gold eases from one-week high, $1,930 barrier continues to cap
Gold price retreats from a one-week high touched this Monday, albeit lacks follow-through. The cautious market mood underpins the safe-haven XAU/USD amid a modest USD downtick.
Chainlink could face increased selling pressure as $100 million worth of LINK tokens hit exchanges
Chainlink price yields 7% daily gain with bullish catalysts like whale accumulation and recent partnerships. LINK holders expect a negative impact on Chainlink price with $100 million worth of tokens hitting Binance.
Dollar dips as investors take profits ahead of FOMC meeting
The US dollar recently retreated as investors capitalised on upbeat US economic data before the Federal Reserve's forthcoming policy meeting, where 97% anticipate interest rates will remain stable.