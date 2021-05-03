The AUD/USD is making 1-2-3 bullish pattern at the weekly and daily support zones and slightly above the ATR projection low.
0.7705-0.7720 is the zone where buyers should show up. 1-2-3 pattern is holding and bouncing off the camarilla weekly and daily levels. We should see the upward price movement towards W H3, D H5, and W H5. Intraday targets are 0.7740 snf 0.7765 while the swing target is 0.7840. Swing target only comes into play if the price closes the day above the intraday target.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up up to our ecs.LIVE channel.
