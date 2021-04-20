AUD/USD, NZD/USD, AUD/JPY
AUDUSD beats strong resistance at 7765/75 overnight targeting 7820/25.
NZDUSD finally reaches the target & strong resistance at 7205/15.
AUDJPY bottomed exactly at first support at 8380/70 as expected to retest first resistance at the April high of 8435/45 in the 2 months sideways trend.
Daily analysis
AUDUSD through 7765/75 targeting 7820/25, perhaps as far as resistance at 7860/70.
First support at 7760/50. Below 7740 risks a slide to 7715/05.
NZDUSD should struggle to beat strong resistance at 7205/15 this morning in overbought conditions. Shorts need stops above 7225. A break higher targets 7245/50 & 7260/70 with resistance at 7285/90.
First support at 7180/70 but below 7160 can target support at 7130/20.
AUDJPY tests strong resistance at 8430/40. A break above 8455 targets 8475/80 & above 8490 look for a retest of the March high at 8535/45.
First support at 8380/70 could hold the downside again today. Longs need stops below 8360. A break lower to targets 8320/00.
Chart
