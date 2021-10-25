AUD - Australian Dollar
The Australian dollar posted its third consecutive week of gains last week, latching on to risk on sentiment and soaring global equity prices. On Friday, AUD/USD initially rose above the key 0.7500 handle throughout trade however these levels could not be maintained as the pair retreated back to intraday lows of 0.7455 before recovering slightly into the close. It was a similar story for the New Zealand dollar against the greenback, with the pair currently changing hands around the 0.7150 level which sees the AUD/NZD cross rate trading around the 1.0430 handle heading into this week.
Although Monday is quiet on the data front, with New Zealand observing a public holiday, we are set to receive some pretty important datasets this week. Wednesdays Australian CPI data will be closely watched; analysts are expecting an annual pace of 3.8% before attentions will shift offshore where we are set to receive preliminary Q3 GDP data for the USA. The week is set to be rounded out by Australian retail sales on Friday.
From a technical perspective, downside supports are visible at retracement levels near 0.7400 with a break below this opening the door for a test of 0.7320. 0.7550 remains the key resistance level on the topside with rallies through this level expected to meet further resistance at 0.7620.
Key Movers
Although EUR/USD held firm around the 1.1650 level on Friday, this week is shaping up to be a key week for the EUR as the European central bank meets on Thursday. Markets are weary of a stagflationary environment with supply chain disruptions on one side, which continue to weigh on economic growth, and skyrocketing energy prices on the other side, which continues to keep inflation running high.
This context makes Thursdays ECB meeting interesting. The market is pricing a 10 basis point increase next year, as inflation expectations are finally moving higher however the concern for the ECB will be that these inflation expectations are being predominantly driven by the skyrocketing energy prices, and are not aligned with the economic growth outlook. This could lead the ECB to disappoint the market by playing down expectations of policy tightening in 2022. This would be a blow for the EUR and could see a decent sell-off.
Expected Ranges
AUD/USD: 0.7400 - 0.7550 ▲
AUD/EUR: 0.6370 - 0.6475 ▼
GBP/AUD: 1.8320 - 1.8500 ▲
AUD/NZD: 1.0400 - 1.0500 ▲
AUD/CAD: 0.9190 - 0.9280 ▲
IMPORTANT: This information has been prepared for distribution over the internet and without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any particular person. Oz Forex Foreign Exchange makes no recommendations as to the merits of any financial product referred to in this website, emails or its related websites. Please read our Product Disclosure Statement and our Financial Services Guide.
Regulated in Australia by ASIC (AFS Licence number 226 484)
© 2010 Copyright Oz Forex Foreign Exchange Pty Ltd ABN 65 092-375-703
OzForex Foreign Exchange Services
Member of FOS (Financial Ombudsman Service)
Full Member of AFMA (Australian Financial Markets Association)
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1650 as US dollar recovers with yields
EUR/USD is battling 1.1650, receding from highs as the US dollar attempts a bounce in tandem with the Treasury yields. Encouraging China property sector news buoy the risk sentiment. German IFO awaited.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce, as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus.
XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday gains beyond $1,800
XAU/USD extends the previous session’s gains on Monday near $1,800. Gold posts the gains for the fifth straight session. Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.
SafeMoon price presents a buy opportunity before 35% gains
SafeMoon price coils up under a crucial resistance level at $0.00000239. A sudden burst in buying pressure that shatters this barrier can kick-start a 35% ascent. In some cases, SAFEMOON could pull back to $0.00000198 or $0.00000175 support floors.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Huge week of earnings ahead AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, FB
Equity markets remain elevated with more all-time highs on Thursday for the broader S&P 500 while the Dow registered new highs on Wednesday and Thursday. So far late into Friday's session, the markets are seeing some profit-taking to end a solid week.