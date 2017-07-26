AUD/USD: Aussie hit by poor CPI, but dollar unable to rally
AUD/USD Current price: 0.7910
The Aussie tumbled during Asian trading hours, following the release of the Q2 CPI figures, as inflation was below expected, missing the bottom of the RBA's target. Inflation advanced by just 0.2% in the quarter, well below previous 0.5% or the 0.4% expected, while yearly basis, inflation came down to 1.9% from 2.1%. Softer inflation cooled down further expectations of a rate hike in Australia, resulting in the AUD/USD pair falling to 0.7877. The support area held and ahead of Fed's meeting with the pair back above 0.7900, but now unable to surpass a flat 20 SMA in the 4 hours chart, flat around 0.7930 and the immediate resistance. In the same chart, technical indicators have turned south within neutral territory, but lack strength, not enough to confirm a bearish extension. The market is all about the Fed this Wednesday, and upcoming direction will depend on how the market understands the statement.
Support levels: 0.7905 0.7870 0.7830
Resistance levels: 0.7985 0.8020 0.8050
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.