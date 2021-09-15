AUD/USD

On Tuesday, the Australian Dollar declined by 52 pips or 0.71% against the US Dollar. The 50– hour simple moving average pressured the currency pair lower during Tuesday's trading session.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the AUD/USD exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session.

However, the lower line of a descending channel pattern could provide support for the currency exchange rate within this session.