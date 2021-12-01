Despite the sharp drop on Tuesday, the AUD/USD currency exchange rate recovered. By the middle of Wednesday's European trading hours, the currency exchange rate had reached the resistance zone at 0.7170/0.7173. In the meantime, it was spotted that the rate was finding support in the 0.7140 level, which was supported by the 50-hour simple moving average.

A surge above the resistance zone might almost immediately find resistance in the 200-hour simple moving average at 0.7185. Above the SMA, the 0.7200 mark and the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 0.7220 might act as resistance.

On the other hand, a decline would have to pass the 0.7140 mark and the 50-hour simple moving average. A passing of the 0.7140 mark could result in the rate reaching previous low levels at 0.7100 and 0.7060.